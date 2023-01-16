Read full article on original website
Coalition calling to end gun violence
Flint schools considering backpack policy change following threat
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is considering a policy change regarding the use of backpacks following a threat toward one of its schools. The policy proposal comes after the district canceled class at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Jan. 18 following a threat. The details of the threat were not released.
Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
Saginaw leaders finalize allocation of ARPA funds
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was approved by the Saginaw City Council on Jan. 13. The main topic of the Strategic Planning Session on Jan. 13 was the spending of ARPA funds in youth and development and workforce development. David Sernick, the project manager of Guidehouse, gave recommended allocations for these areas, the city said.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 20
Division 5 Young Marine of the Year
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 19
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
MSP disbands motorcycle unit
New Path, Inc. getting $1M in federal funds
Love to Cook Club
HealthSource to close Behavioral Services office
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - HealthSource in Saginaw announced that it will be closing one of its offices due to financial challenges. Leaders at HealthSource in Saginaw announced it is closing its Behavioral Services office on March 31. “I was devastated. We definitely didn’t want to close any service lines within...
Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
Substance use disorder treatment center receives $1M for repairs
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A substance use disorder treatment center in mid-Michigan is receiving $1 million to help make repairs. Congressman Dan Kildee spoke at New Paths, Inc. in Flint on Wednesday to highlight the importance of the treatment center. “Nobody in our state or in our region should have...
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
Ribbon-cutting for Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water
