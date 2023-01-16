ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Firefighters rescue a dog

Firefighters rescue a dog

Action by Orange County Fire Authority firefighters rescued not only the family dog on Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove, but also cherished ties from the home. Neighbors in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue (between Gilbert and Magnolia streets) reported smoke at 3:15 p.m. Firefighters carried the dog to safety,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
CORONA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Stiles headed for Palm Springs

Scott Stiles, Garden Grove’s city manager for the last seven and-a-half years, may soon be trading his Strawberry Festival small-town fun for the cutting-edge rock funk of Coachella Valley. He has been tapped to be the next city manager of the resort mecca of Palm Springs. The announcement was...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect held in park shooting

A man was shot early Wednesday morning at Murdy Park in Huntington Beach, but is expected to survive. According to the HBPD, the shooting was reported after 12:20 a.m. at the park and community center located at 7000 Norma Drive, northeast of Warner Avenue and Goldenwest Street. Arriving officers found...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

