Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO