wvsportsnow.com
WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Excited About Recruiting Connections
New West Virginia basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson is excited to get on the road recruiting for his new team. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, will use his connections to improve the recruiting for WVU. “With Cincinnati, I wasn’t able to go out on the road but they used me a...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 20
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2024 CB announces he will be visiting WVU this weekend. WVU sends an offer to a 2024 class DE/LB from Maryland. Update (10:30 AM) – A 2024 class Virginia native LB/RB...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Begins Heavily Pursuing 2024 4-Star OL DJ Toliver
West Virginia is showing major interest in a four-star caliber offensive lineman. The Mountaineers have offered DJ Toiler, joining a mix of programs like Duke, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, in hopes of acquiring the standout lineman with one season of high school football remaining.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Coach Told 2025 LB Recruit Jace Williams ‘It’s a Full Ride’ After Looking at Film
WVU immediately told linebacker recruit Jace Williams that they wanted him on “a full ride” after watching his film, according to Williams. WVSN talked to the Florida native about why he feels West Virginia is so interested in him since he has two more high school seasons and his recruiting process to date.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Readies for Big Weekend on Mat in Oklahoma
Tim Flynn’s Mountaineers have thrived through eight matches in 2022-23 by competing under the veteran coach’s mantra of staying even-keel and taking the season one day at a time. West Virginia sits with a 7-1 dual meet record ahead of two key Big 12 Conference matchups this weekend.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Compliments Team, Saying They Never Complained During Losing Streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was proud of his team after defeating No. 14 TCU on Wednesday night, 74-65. The win gave Huggins and his team their first win of Big 12 play, ending a five-game losing streak. “They were never bitching, they were never...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 University High School Product WR/CB Jaeden Hammack Commits to WVU
The Mountaineers have gained a commitment from a local product. University High School’s Jaeden Hammack tweeted a graphic on Thursday afternoon to announce his decision to commit to WVU. Hammack is not only a West Virginia native, but played high school football right in Morgantown. Listed at 6’1″, 165...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: Have the Mountaineers Got Their Groove Back?
West Virginia had to beat TCU, and even though it got dicy towards the end of the game, the Mountaineers did beat the number 14 Horned Frogs. Mike Asti and Ethan Bock offer their instant reactions to the big win for WVU and detail the current vibe around the program. Did this game show WVU’s true potential or expose TCU? Has West Virginia found a new team leader? What does new assistant coach DerMarr Johnson bring to the table?
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Jimmy Bell Used Matchup Against TCU’s Eddie Lampkin as Motivation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia big man Jimmy Bell had his most complete game as a Mountaineer, recording a double-double in a win over No. 14 TCU on Wednesday. Bell finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds but that was sparked by pregame motivation. Bell received text messages throughout...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 OL Recruit Parker Harden Says WVU Feels He’s ‘More Developed Than Most at His Age’
Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson
West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 14 TCU
West Virginia hosts No. 14 TCU in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. Let’s take a look at five things to know before Wednesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU are looking to end losing streaks on Wednesday. West Virginia is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Mountaineers are 0-5 in the conference.
