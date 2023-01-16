ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman.

Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession

They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills and more than two pounds of meth, along with stolen guns. Chapman fled to Texas and was picked up in Amarillo last Tuesday. He’s charged with trafficking controlled substances and meth, being in possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest.

Related
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Clovis truck stop stabbing

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A person is now in custody following a fatal stabbing at a truck stop in Clovis. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clovis police were called to the Love’s Travel Center on East Mabry off Highway 84. That’s where they found a 68-year-old woman bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the neck. […]
CLOVIS, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo

A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
yournewsnm.com

WEDNESDAY NIGHT STABBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

Clovis’ second homicide of 2023 happened Wednesday night just before 9:30 pm. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at about 9:25 P.M. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center received a call reporting an injured person at 4700 E. Mabry Drive (Love’s Travel Center). The male caller reported his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigate after Clovis woman stabbed to death, 1 in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday night incident under investigation in which a 68-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck. According to the police, officers responded to a call reporting an injured person at a local travel center at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency personnel […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police identify 3 of 4 people killed in house fire

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police identified three of the four people killed in an early morning house fire. The fire happened Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness tried to get to rescue the victims. "They...
CLOVIS, NM
Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

