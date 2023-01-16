Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy around our vast city. We got an inside look to some of Savannah’s most recent events with our friend Bunny Ware. From the ALEE Shrine Temple Officer Installation, to the Enmarket Arena Hockey Classic’s...
WSAV-TV
Honoring "Artie the Artist"
Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just...
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill home explosion
It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork. State lawmakers review...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
WSAV-TV
Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure
The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer …. The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
WSAV-TV
Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
WSAV-TV
Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Savannah's Tharros Place is leading the charge to bring awareness to the Coastal Empire. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Savannah's Tharros Place is leading the charge to bring awareness to the Coastal Empire. News 3 Today Celebrations for January 19, 2023.
SCCPSS superintendent set to retire June 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will be retiring this year after 10 years of service to the school system. School leaders say the decision was thought about for several years but was put on hold due to the challenges the Savannah-Chatham County School System faced. Among those challenges were severe weather, […]
Movie production closes Midtown Savannah road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A road in Midtown Savannah is currently closed to traffic and will be impacted for approximately the next four days due to a movie filming. According to Savannah Police and a film worker, 44th Street will be closed until 9 p.m. Tuesday and throughout the week. A house that sits on […]
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
WJCL
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County Board of Education keeps six controversial books on school shelves
Board validated decision by citizen and school employee committees. Beaufort County Board of Education keeps six controversial …. Board validated decision by citizen and school employee committees. OZEMPIC SHORTAGE. Ozempic is a drug people with type 2 diabetes use to help regulate blood sugar and manage cardiovascular disease. But now,...
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett is announcing her retirement. District leaders say in a press release she will retire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Levett was hired as Chief of Academic Affairs for SCCPSS in 2013 and was sworn in...
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
WSAV-TV
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Comments / 0