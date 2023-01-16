ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy around our vast city. We got an inside look to some of Savannah's most recent events with our friend Bunny Ware. From the ALEE Shrine Temple Officer Installation, to the Enmarket Arena Hockey Classic's...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring "Artie the Artist"

Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Richmond Hill home explosion

It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure

The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Savannah's Tharros Place is leading the charge to bring awareness to the Coastal Empire.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCCPSS superintendent set to retire June 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will be retiring this year after 10 years of service to the school system. School leaders say the decision was thought about for several years but was put on hold due to the challenges the Savannah-Chatham County School System faced. Among those challenges were severe weather, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Movie production closes Midtown Savannah road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A road in Midtown Savannah is currently closed to traffic and will be impacted for approximately the next four days due to a movie filming. According to Savannah Police and a film worker, 44th Street will be closed until 9 p.m. Tuesday and throughout the week. A house that sits on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

