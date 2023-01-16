ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
HOHENWALD, TN
Reward for missing Dover man in Alaska withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Steve Keel, a man from Dover, Tennessee, went missing after he went on a hunting trip to Alaska in August 2022. Ever since he went missing, his wife Liz Keel and his friends have put in extra effort to try and look for him. One way...
DOVER, TN
Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a record total of firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Tennessee airports in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% over the 2021 statewide total. The TSA said officers discovered 366 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. There were 283...
TENNESSEE STATE
A Very Windy Afternoon Across the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold front has now departed the area, a very windy rest of the day in on tap for the Mid State. Wind Advisories are in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Winds could gust over 30 mph until this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mt. Juliet event on church property causes traffic chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large event in Mt. Juliet caused heavy traffic congestion on Friday. The event was planned to be held on Global Vision Bible Church’s property at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, a property that has caused extreme traffic congestion in the past, according to Police Chief James Harbrick.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
DA releases video released from Mount Juliet officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The District Attorney General for Wilson County has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in November 2022. D.A. Jason Lawson released the video on Wednesday afternoon but did not provide a statement. The Mount Juliet Police Department said it would be releasing a statement about the release of the video.
NASHVILLE, TN
First Alert Forecast: Band of rain & storms overnight

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the Mid State. A couple damaging wind gusts will be possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 am on Thursday. Wind outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph.
TENNESSEE STATE

