WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
WSMV
Abortion on lawmakers minds during 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Conversations of abortion will be front and center around the nation this weekend. In Washington, the March of Life will take place on Friday. And then on Sunday, pro-abortion rights advocates will take to the streets to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
WSMV
Reward for missing Dover man in Alaska withdrawn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Steve Keel, a man from Dover, Tennessee, went missing after he went on a hunting trip to Alaska in August 2022. Ever since he went missing, his wife Liz Keel and his friends have put in extra effort to try and look for him. One way...
WSMV
Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a record total of firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Tennessee airports in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% over the 2021 statewide total. The TSA said officers discovered 366 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. There were 283...
WSMV
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state will soon be rejecting federal funding that supports some HIV care services, according to representatives with Governor Bill Lee’s office. Reports came out confirming the Lee administration’s plans to pass on funding from the CDC, which pays for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention...
WSMV
A Very Windy Afternoon Across the Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold front has now departed the area, a very windy rest of the day in on tap for the Mid State. Wind Advisories are in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Winds could gust over 30 mph until this evening.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet event on church property causes traffic chaos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large event in Mt. Juliet caused heavy traffic congestion on Friday. The event was planned to be held on Global Vision Bible Church’s property at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, a property that has caused extreme traffic congestion in the past, according to Police Chief James Harbrick.
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
WSMV
DA releases video released from Mount Juliet officer-involved shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The District Attorney General for Wilson County has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in November 2022. D.A. Jason Lawson released the video on Wednesday afternoon but did not provide a statement. The Mount Juliet Police Department said it would be releasing a statement about the release of the video.
WSMV
Video released in deadly officer-involved shooting leaves unanswered questions
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a Mount Juliet police officer shot and killed a man during a routine traffic stop. It all started with a routine traffic stop in Mt. Juliet back in November. An officer approached the car. 39-year-old Eric Allen was in the passenger seat. An unidentified female was driving.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Band of rain & storms overnight
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the Mid State. A couple damaging wind gusts will be possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 am on Thursday. Wind outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph.
