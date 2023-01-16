Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Parma man dies after being stabbed near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Parma man died after being stabbed in the chest on Thursday, according to a Cleveland Police Department. Police say officers arrived at MLK Jr. Drive for a man stabbed around 5:20 p.m. EMS took 38-year-old Leon Palmer to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where...
Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
Cleveland police: Woman, 4-year-old son found safe
Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.
Parma man stabbed to death on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Parma man was stabbed to death Thursday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Leon Palmer, 38, was stabbed in the chest about 5:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, north of Benham Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Bluestone Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
How East Tech student brought assault rifle into school
"I don't know how you get that in," one officer said. Another responded, “We were all saying that."
Medical examiner releases cause of death for inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.
Drunk man runs into traffic, trashes garbage can: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 1:45 p.m. Jan. 13, officers responded to multiple phone calls reporting that a man was running into traffic and had knocked over a garbage can. Responding officers detained the 27-year-old Richmond Heights man, who was cited for disorderly conduct and open container. He picked up the trash he had...
Man faces a dozen murder counts for family’s death
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.
Man accused of trying to lure Mayfield Heights elementary students into car arrested
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Mayfield Heights Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of trying to lure two Lander Elementary School students into his car for a ride home earlier this week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
cleveland19.com
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Driver hits school bus, another vehicle before crashing in ravine: Sheriff’s deputies
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a school bus, ended with a driver in a ravine in Lake County Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
Shaker Heights police: 2 women taken to hospital after crash
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two women were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker Heights police officials told 3News that the vehicle was...
VIDEO: Suspect falls down embankment after leading Valley View police on chase
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — After leading police on a chase with a stolen truck, a suspect fell down an embankment in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
