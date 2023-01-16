ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical examiner releases cause of death for inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

