Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Daniel Jones Is Not Elite
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon preview the New York Giants playoff game against the favored Philadelphia Eagles.
Buccaneers Can Convince Tom Brady the NFC South is Still an Easy Path
Today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, LaVar Arrington, and Brady Quinn react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decision to part ways with Byron Leftwich.
The Ravens Shouldn't Cater to Lamar Jackson
It’s obvious Jackson didn’t want OC Greg Roman there, because otherwise he’d still have his job.
Kirk Cousins Expected to Remain With Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings expect quarterback Kirk Cousins to return in 2023, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed during a press conference alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday (January 18), three days after their 31-24 Wild Card Round elimination loss to the New York Giants.
Would Tua Be Available Sunday if the Dolphins Hadn’t Rushed Him Back?
Dan thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have needed better care than he probably received.
The Most Intriguing Storyline of the Divisional Round
Doug Gottlieb believes the drama surrounding Brett Maher's recent struggles with the Cowboys makes for the most intriguing storyline of the weekend.
Cowboys Add Kicker After Brett Maher's Historic Playoff Struggles
The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad Wednesday (January 18) night, according to a news article shared on their official website.
Buffalo Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been with the team "almost daily" as he continues to recover weeks after suffering cardiac arrest, according to head coach Sean McDermott.
Trey Lance IG Post Fuels Speculation About His Future with 49ers
On today's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, LaVar Arrington, Jonas Knox, and Brady Quinn discuss what to make of the 49ers quarterback room that has firmly placed Brock Purdy in the starting position, cast Jimmy Garoppolo aside, and left Trey Lance in an awkward place.
Rob Gronkowski Addresses Whether Tom Brady Could Return To Patriots
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn't believe his longtime former teammate Tom Brady will return to the New England Patriots this offseason.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0