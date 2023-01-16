ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Reilly scores 13, Sacred Heart downs St. Francis (Pa.) 54-51

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 13 points to help Sacred Heart defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 54-51 on Monday.

Reilly also contributed four steals for the Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Nico Galette shot 5 for 16 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals.

The Red Flash (7-11, 4-1) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 23 points and nine rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for St. Francis. In addition, Maxwell Land finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Buckley Boys Basketball Storms Past Suttons Bay

BUCKLEY – The Buckley Bears snagged a 69-49 win over Suttons Bay on Friday night. The Bears were led by Landon Kulawiak who had 28 points on the night with eight rebounds and three steals. There was another Kulawiak with a stellar night. Jackson Kulawiak had a well-rounded game...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
MISportsNow

Kingsley Girls Basketball Cruises Past Onekama

KINGSLEY – The Kingsley girls basketball team picked up a dominant win over Onekama Friday night, 66-27. The win boosted Kingsley’s record to 7-5 on the season, as Onekama’s fell to 3-8. Onekama will look to pick up its first win in five games Monday night against...
KINGSLEY, MI
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Lake Mills pushes past Lodi 71-54 for third straight victory

LODI -- AJ Bender totaled a team-high 22 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team pushed its win streak to three games with a 71-54 road victory over Lodi in Capitol North play on Friday, Jan. 20. The conference-leading L-Cats (9-6, 4-0 in conference) saw their nine-point halftime lead slashed to two roughly four minutes into the second half. Lake Mills stemmed the tide, building a comfortable lead again on a pair of 3s by Brady Benish, who added 13 of his 18 points after...
LAKE MILLS, WI
The Associated Press

Dennis’ 21 lead Toledo past Buffalo 86-77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 21 points as Toledo beat Buffalo 86-77 on Friday night. Dennis also contributed seven assists for the Rockets (13-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. JT Shumate was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

Germantown Friends 73, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46. Philadelphia Roman Catholic 86, Lansdale Catholic 32. Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Archbishop Carroll 51. St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Devon Preparatory School 48. Steel Valley 73, Seton-LaSalle 65. Susquehanna 57, Elk Lake 53. Susquehannock 57, York Suburban 35. Tamaqua 51, Pottsville 46. Taylor...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy