ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

US Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;34;23;36;32;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;5;58%;75%;2

Albuquerque, NM;47;37;47;27;A few showers;WSW;15;67%;98%;1

Anchorage, AK;32;24;31;19;Cloudy;SSE;7;74%;22%;0

Asheville, NC;53;39;55;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;5;92%;86%;1

Atlanta, GA;61;48;61;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;8;90%;88%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;47;33;46;40;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;9;72%;91%;1

Austin, TX;79;53;80;61;Increasing clouds;SSE;5;43%;62%;4

Baltimore, MD;55;34;47;40;A passing shower;WSW;5;69%;81%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;72;65;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;11;79%;87%;2

Billings, MT;42;25;40;24;A morning flurry;SW;8;74%;43%;2

Birmingham, AL;64;56;66;58;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;8;84%;97%;1

Bismarck, ND;27;19;20;12;Cloudy with flurries;NE;8;84%;67%;0

Boise, ID;45;26;40;24;Rather cloudy;NNW;11;71%;2%;2

Boston, MA;34;31;45;37;Milder;WSW;9;62%;55%;2

Bridgeport, CT;40;26;43;34;Showers around;WSW;6;56%;73%;2

Buffalo, NY;42;24;43;36;Occasional rain;SW;9;96%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;23;15;33;30;Not as cold;S;6;70%;29%;2

Caribou, ME;29;26;32;27;A bit of ice;WNW;9;82%;80%;0

Casper, WY;33;12;27;19;A little snow;NNE;8;88%;99%;1

Charleston, SC;62;46;66;55;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;12;61%;67%;2

Charleston, WV;48;34;54;38;A little rain;SW;7;95%;81%;1

Charlotte, NC;57;44;55;47;Occasional rain;WSW;8;77%;86%;1

Cheyenne, WY;43;24;34;24;Cloudy;ENE;8;73%;96%;1

Chicago, IL;44;40;43;34;A shower in the a.m.;W;16;81%;59%;0

Cleveland, OH;49;38;51;39;A passing shower;WSW;13;79%;85%;1

Columbia, SC;63;44;58;52;Cloudy, a t-shower;SW;9;74%;82%;1

Columbus, OH;42;32;55;37;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;9;83%;57%;1

Concord, NH;31;26;43;31;A shower in the p.m.;W;10;57%;66%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;53;74;58;Partly sunny;S;8;40%;45%;3

Denver, CO;53;20;32;24;Much colder;N;7;80%;100%;2

Des Moines, IA;53;31;39;27;Colder;NNW;13;78%;7%;1

Detroit, MI;40;36;48;39;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;11;82%;84%;1

Dodge City, KS;58;29;53;32;Cloudy and cooler;E;10;63%;68%;1

Duluth, MN;35;34;36;24;Some morning snow;NNW;9;86%;73%;0

El Paso, TX;55;47;57;34;A couple of showers;W;14;60%;84%;1

Fairbanks, AK;6;-8;2;-13;Partly sunny;NW;5;86%;6%;0

Fargo, ND;31;20;21;13;A little snow;NNW;14;84%;84%;0

Grand Junction, CO;42;29;38;29;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;7;91%;96%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;41;35;42;37;A shower in the a.m.;W;14;93%;81%;0

Hartford, CT;41;27;46;34;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;49%;66%;2

Helena, MT;36;24;36;18;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;64%;20%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;67;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;73%;17%;5

Houston, TX;74;61;79;70;Fog in the morning;SE;6;74%;69%;2

Indianapolis, IN;44;42;51;34;Clouds and sun, mild;W;12;78%;3%;1

Jackson, MS;67;61;75;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;9;80%;85%;1

Jacksonville, FL;67;40;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;55%;1%;4

Juneau, AK;39;35;38;32;Breezy with rain;SE;15;80%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;59;33;48;37;Cooler;NE;7;69%;64%;3

Knoxville, TN;48;42;57;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;94%;88%;1

Las Vegas, NV;60;41;56;37;Clouds and sun, cool;NW;10;49%;15%;2

Lexington, KY;51;45;60;40;A shower or two;WSW;14;78%;80%;2

Little Rock, AR;69;52;68;54;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;79%;69%;3

Long Beach, CA;63;44;61;43;Sun and clouds, cool;ENE;7;65%;11%;2

Los Angeles, CA;60;42;58;42;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;6;66%;10%;3

Louisville, KY;49;47;62;40;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;12;73%;56%;3

Madison, WI;43;36;37;35;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;11;88%;64%;1

Memphis, TN;61;57;67;55;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;7;85%;69%;2

Miami, FL;69;55;74;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;67%;0%;4

Milwaukee, WI;43;40;43;34;A shower in the a.m.;W;14;78%;66%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;32;34;26;Cloudy, snow showers;NW;10;86%;86%;0

Mobile, AL;63;60;75;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;11;74%;85%;1

Montgomery, AL;68;54;67;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;9;80%;86%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;28;19;28;21;Windy;WNW;35;78%;16%;1

Nashville, TN;57;53;66;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;76%;85%;2

New Orleans, LA;73;66;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;15;77%;86%;2

New York, NY;49;33;43;41;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;7;46%;62%;2

Newark, NJ;48;29;44;40;Showers around;WSW;5;47%;73%;2

Norfolk, VA;52;38;50;46;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;10;70%;56%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;65;39;66;51;Turning cloudy;S;7;48%;61%;2

Olympia, WA;49;42;48;42;Cloudy with a shower;S;7;88%;90%;0

Omaha, NE;45;31;38;26;Breezy in the a.m.;N;13;78%;17%;2

Orlando, FL;67;46;74;50;Mostly sunny;SW;8;47%;0%;4

Philadelphia, PA;49;29;43;41;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;62%;56%;1

Phoenix, AZ;61;46;59;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;8;61%;33%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;46;35;50;41;A touch of rain;WSW;8;92%;85%;1

Portland, ME;36;32;40;32;Decreasing clouds;W;8;66%;11%;1

Portland, OR;48;42;47;44;Showers around;SSE;7;82%;87%;0

Providence, RI;35;29;47;34;A p.m. shower or two;SW;6;56%;66%;2

Raleigh, NC;58;41;51;46;Rain and drizzle;WSW;9;76%;90%;1

Reno, NV;39;23;36;17;Cloudy and cold;WSW;7;66%;0%;1

Richmond, VA;57;37;52;45;A shower in the p.m.;SW;9;81%;55%;1

Roswell, NM;67;46;61;32;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;48%;29%;1

Sacramento, CA;55;39;54;37;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;77%;15%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;44;31;37;26;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;9;85%;81%;1

San Antonio, TX;78;51;82;63;Partly sunny;SE;6;53%;62%;4

San Diego, CA;60;51;59;45;Breezy and cool;WNW;14;68%;37%;2

San Francisco, CA;57;42;55;43;Partly sunny;SSE;8;72%;14%;2

Savannah, GA;64;43;73;55;Warmer;SW;11;55%;16%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;49;44;An afternoon shower;S;9;76%;94%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;38;24;30;19;Low clouds;N;12;78%;12%;1

Spokane, WA;43;36;41;35;Low clouds;SSE;6;79%;72%;0

Springfield, IL;53;37;48;31;Partly sunny;WNW;13;74%;4%;1

St. Louis, MO;58;41;53;40;Periods of sun;N;8;67%;26%;3

Tampa, FL;66;42;69;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;65%;0%;4

Toledo, OH;42;36;48;37;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;10;80%;83%;1

Tucson, AZ;58;45;55;37;A shower;WSW;8;64%;85%;1

Tulsa, OK;69;39;65;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;56%;80%;3

Vero Beach, FL;68;39;76;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;59%;0%;4

Washington, DC;55;31;49;41;A couple of showers;SW;6;78%;84%;1

Wichita, KS;61;31;55;41;Inc. clouds;ENE;8;67%;62%;3

Wilmington, DE;50;30;44;39;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;66%;56%;1

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night. Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from...
BROOKINGS, SD
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy