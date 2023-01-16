ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Reilly scores 13, Sacred Heart downs St. Francis (Pa.) 54-51

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 13 points to help Sacred Heart defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 54-51 on Monday.

Reilly also contributed four steals for the Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Nico Galette shot 5 for 16 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals.

The Red Flash (7-11, 4-1) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 23 points and nine rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for St. Francis. In addition, Maxwell Land finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Lake Mills pushes past Lodi 71-54 for third straight victory

LODI -- AJ Bender totaled a team-high 22 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team pushed its win streak to three games with a 71-54 road victory over Lodi in Capitol North play on Friday, Jan. 20. The conference-leading L-Cats (9-6, 4-0 in conference) saw their nine-point halftime lead slashed to two roughly four minutes into the second half. Lake Mills stemmed the tide, building a comfortable lead again on a pair of 3s by Brady Benish, who added 13 of his 18 points after...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Leader Telegram

Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night. Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from...
BROOKINGS, SD
MISportsNow

Kingsley Girls Basketball Cruises Past Onekama

KINGSLEY – The Kingsley girls basketball team picked up a dominant win over Onekama Friday night, 66-27. The win boosted Kingsley’s record to 7-5 on the season, as Onekama’s fell to 3-8. Onekama will look to pick up its first win in five games Monday night against...
KINGSLEY, MI
Leader Telegram

Milwaukee knocks off Robert Morris 77-69

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 26 points in Milwaukee's 77-69 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night. Freeman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon League). Markeith Browning II scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. Kahliel Spear led the way for the Colonials (8-12, 3-6) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Robert Morris also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jackson Last. NEXT UP Both teams next play Saturday. Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State while Robert Morris visits Green Bay. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MISportsNow

Buckley Boys Basketball Storms Past Suttons Bay

BUCKLEY – The Buckley Bears snagged a 69-49 win over Suttons Bay on Friday night. The Bears were led by Landon Kulawiak who had 28 points on the night with eight rebounds and three steals. There was another Kulawiak with a stellar night. Jackson Kulawiak had a well-rounded game...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Leader Telegram

High school basketball: AP rankings set stage for big local matchups

Jan. 17—A couple of big local high school boys basketball games later this week will pit teams ranked among the top 10 by The Associated Press against each other after the organization released its boys and girls polls on Tuesday. The top two teams in the Coulee Conference will meet when Onalaska Luther (11-1, 4-1), ranked second in Division 4, travels to West Salem (11-1, 6-0), ranked second in Division 3. ...
ONALASKA, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy