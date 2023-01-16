ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Burbank’s Mayor Elected as SCAG Regional Council District #42 Representative

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has elected Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the Regional Council District #42 Representative. SCAG is a Joint Powers Authority under California state law, established as an association of local governments and agencies that voluntarily convene as a forum to address regional issues. SCAG is responsible for developing regional plans for transportation, growth management, hazardous waste management, and air quality.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Police Determine Bomb Threat at Miller Elementary School a Hoax

Classes have resumed at Joaquin Miller Elementary School following a false bomb threat made by an unidentified caller. This morning, around 8:20 a.m., an unidentified person called the front office of the elementary school and said he had placed a bomb at the facility. School officials immediately notified the Burbank Police Department and officers responded.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Wrestling Registers First League Victory

About 50 feet from the blue mat in the center of the gymnasium, the members of the Burbank High wrestling team huddled before doing something for the first time in the inaugural season of the program: celebrate a victory. It took a couple of matches before the Bulldogs experienced triumph....
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

All Is Fine For Providence Boys’ Basketball In Victory

Kaiden Fine wasted no time in what turned out to be a watershed moment in his career. No matter where he stood near the basket, the Providence High boys’ basketball player had a look of determination to get the Pioneers back on the right track. Fine finished with a...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Providence Girls’ Basketball Comfortably Turns Back Pasadena Poly

Lia Krumian enjoyed handling two major responsibilities. One at each end of the court. With her steady shooting and aggressive rebounding on display, the Providence High girls’ basketball player never lacked energy. The Pioneers fed off an outstanding performance from Krumian, who finished with a game-high 25 points and...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Girls Hoopsters Power Past Visiting Muir

Four nights after losing to city rival by 19 points, the Burbank High girls’ basketball team powered past visiting Muir behind a 15-point second quarter and a 20-point third frame as they rolled to a 48-36 triumph in a Pacific League match on Tuesday night. Senior power forward Karen...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy