NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Ran Carthon's first priority as Tennessee Titans GM? Start with Mike Vrabel
New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon inherits an organization with some serious questions to answer in his first few months on the job. His first priority: Build a relationship with Mike Vrabel. "I think Mike Vrabel is the top of my to-do list," Carthon said during his introductory news conference Friday. "Us...
Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance
After missing four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team would be sticking with Brett Maher going forward. Though, that didn’t stop the Cowboys from looking for some insurance options. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed as much when Read more... The post Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Report: Cardinals request interview with Lions' Aaron Glenn for head coaching job
(WXYZ) — The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager Monday, and are now turning their focus to...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available
While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation
San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Trey Lance was certainly happy that Ran Carthon was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ new General Manager. After the former 49ers‘ executive left for the Titans, Lance’s social media activity showed that he might have interest in joining him. After being in the 49ers’ front office from 2017-2022, Carthon is getting […] The post Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans hire a new general manager
Hello football fans and welcome to the Daily Briefing. It's Jan. 19, I'm Titans beat writer Nick Suss, and I'm here to give you the latest on the Titans' new general manager hire. The Titans hired a new general manager Wednesday, nabbing former NFL running back Ran Carthon from the...
