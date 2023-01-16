ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats

Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Tribune-Review

4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house

Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit

A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry

Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit

The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
wpxz1041fm.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER THREAT MESSAGE FOUND IN PUNXSUTAWNEY HIGH SCHOOL RESTROOM

A suspect was arrested yesterday following the discovery of a threat written of a wall in the boys’ restroom at the Punxsutawney Area High School. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, a student reported the writing that led to an investigation by the Punxsutawney Borough Police school resource officer Jeff Winfield, who learned the identity quickly because of security cameras.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES

A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of threatening to blow up house

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house. Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by […]
RIDGWAY, PA

