Catalytic converter cut off vehicle in McKean Twp; state police searching for two suspects
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for two suspects that allegedly cut a catalytic converter off a parked vehicle listed for sale. The Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Jan. 19 that they received a report from the victim, a 59-year-old McKean man, that an eyewitness saw two unknown, younger men […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle Parked near Interstate 90
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Interstate 90 in Erie County. It reportedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness reportedly told the victim two younger men were seen near a green Toyota Sequoia parked in the old Burger...
Suspect arrested with crack, heroin, fentanyl, more
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon with a bag containing crack, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and more, according to police.
WFMJ.com
Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats
Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit
A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
venangoextra.com
Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry
Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
Police: Man charged after fleeing traffic stop scene
David Quear is being charged with four counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
explore venango
Police: Driver Fled Scene After Crashing and Landing in Clarion River
LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident in which a vehicle crashed into the Clarion River on Tuesday morning. (Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook) According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 19, the crash happened at 9:10...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit
The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
Three years after Allegheny County woman disappears, police renew efforts to find her
Three years after a Shaler Township woman disappered, police are renewing efforts to locate her. Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since. Walsh left behind all of...
wpxz1041fm.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER THREAT MESSAGE FOUND IN PUNXSUTAWNEY HIGH SCHOOL RESTROOM
A suspect was arrested yesterday following the discovery of a threat written of a wall in the boys’ restroom at the Punxsutawney Area High School. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, a student reported the writing that led to an investigation by the Punxsutawney Borough Police school resource officer Jeff Winfield, who learned the identity quickly because of security cameras.
wpxz1041fm.com
DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES
A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
Police: Richland man paid no-show home improvement contractor up front
A contractor from Butler County faces felony charges after a Richland man told police that he paid more than $6,000 up front for fence work but couldn’t get a refund after being told he would have to wait at least four months for the project to start. Austin Jay...
Ridgway man accused of threatening to blow up house
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house. Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by […]
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.
Driver cut out of car after rollover crash
A driver had to be cut out of a car after a rollover crash in Mercer County.
