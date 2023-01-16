ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34th Annual Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County.

According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on both Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, consisting of everything hunting and fishing, with something to do for every age in the family.

Parking at the fairgrounds is free as well as admission for children 12 years old and under, while anyone 13 years of age and older will be charged a $7 admission fee. Senior citizens’ admission (65 and older) will be $5 on Friday, January 27 only.

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ stage show coming to Scranton

The expo is located at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 620 West 3rd Street, in Bloomsburg, and will take place across three indoor buildings: Building A, the Educational Building; Building B, the Industrial Building; and Building C, the Arts and Crafts Building, the expo’s website reads.

According to the website, there are a few new vendors in 2023 that include:

  • 1st Class Whitetails of Ohio – Hunting Outfitter/Lodge in Ohio;
  • Agarob Hunting Safari – Hunting and photograph safaris in Namibia;
  • Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area – Outdoor trails for full-size ATVs, dirt bikes, 4x4s, and ITVs;
  • Berwick Archery Club – 3D Archery Shooting and Hosting 2023 Paper Shoot;
  • Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Auto races at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds;
  • Fatal Attraction Charters – Lake Ontario fishing charters out of the Port of Fair Haven, NY.

The expo’s website also showcases things to do for kids and adults this year, which include:

  • A kids’ scavenger hunt, that takes place all day, every day. upon arrival, kids will be given a scavenger hunt sheet and while going through each building, children can search vendor booths to find photo fact cards of 11 mammals, 11 reptiles, and 11 birds.
  • Kids face painting, hosted by CNK Face Painting, on Saturday only from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in building A.
  • BB Gun Shoot for Kids, hosted by Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club, and NERF Archery for Kids, hosted by Cabela’s.
  • For the adults, ax throwing with The Hatchet House, Friday night and all day, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a total of 121 vendors across the expo and 21 of them are new this year. For more information check out the expo’s website and Facebook page .

