Read full article on original website
Related
First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
Death of Great Bend bear highlights zookeeper-animal relationships
Many with pets treat their furry friends like a child. That relationship extends to much larger, wild animals who make their homes in zoos. On Monday, staff at Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend suffered their own unexpected loss with the death of 10-year-old grizzly, Winnie. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the loss hit staff hard.
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures
The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
Most traffic through Great Bend’s Trail of Lights since 2012
As the Trail of Lights in Great Bend gets bigger and brighter each holiday season, the city recorded the most visitors in 2022 since 2012. From the Saturday after Thanksgiving to Dec. 22, the city has volunteers record vehicle tag information from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brit Spaugh Park.
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
A fresh look for fans at Barton’s main gym
A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat
Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
Cop Shop (1/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
Time to start building up customer service in Great Bend
What is there to do in Great Bend? Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes is hoping to arm as many people as possible with plenty of answers to that question. With the help of Barton Community College, the CVB is rolling out the Be Our Guest Academy...
Pictures from mobile home fire in Susank
On Jan. 3, the Barton County Fire District #2 station in Hoisington was called to a reported structure fire in Susank. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The occupant and animals escaped with no injuries. There was no gas provided to the residence. After investigating, the...
Pawnee & Stafford counties receive state funding to improve internet
Governor Laura Kelly announced that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state. This is the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program. The CPF program provides...
Barton's Lloyd earns conference field athlete of the week honor
Brandon Lloyd of the Barton Community College men's track and field team has been named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Week Two Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. Lloyd had a pair of national qualifying performances this past weekend as the Cougars opened the indoor season competing in...
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1
Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/19)
BOOKED: Chelsea Shanks on two Salina Municipal Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $676 cash only; and one another Probation Violation warrant with no bond set. RELEASED: Kryson Scott on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, on two $1,000 OR bonds. RELEASED: Roscoe...
Initial bids on Barton courthouse HVAC project 'higher than hoped'
An update to the 104-year-old Barton County Courthouse was never going to be a small project. Wednesday morning, commissioners found out just how big the project might be. Bids for installing a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the building closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two bids on the project came in somewhat higher than expected.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0