Great Bend, KS

First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures

The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
GREAT BEND, KS
A fresh look for fans at Barton’s main gym

A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
GREAT BEND, KS
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat

Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (1/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Pictures from mobile home fire in Susank

On Jan. 3, the Barton County Fire District #2 station in Hoisington was called to a reported structure fire in Susank. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The occupant and animals escaped with no injuries. There was no gas provided to the residence. After investigating, the...
SUSANK, KS
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1

Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
GREAT BEND, KS
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado

--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
HAYS, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/19)

BOOKED: Chelsea Shanks on two Salina Municipal Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $676 cash only; and one another Probation Violation warrant with no bond set. RELEASED: Kryson Scott on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, on two $1,000 OR bonds. RELEASED: Roscoe...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
