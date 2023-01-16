Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt’s Plan B Makes First Foray Into Audio Entertainment With Audible Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Audible signed an exclusive, multiproject development deal with Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, for a slate of audio originals. Under the worldwide deal — which represents Plan B’s entry into audio entertainment — the production company will create a slate...
Jonathan Majors‘ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival Unveils 2023 Programming
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced plans Wednesday for 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres spanning a total of 43 countries throughout the 11-day event. “At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” said SBIFF...
Finn Wolfhard: If ‘Stranger Things’ Went on Longer Than Five Seasons ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’
Finn Wolfhard is “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, but the actor thinks it “would be ridiculous” if the hit Netflix series went on longer than five seasons. “I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching...
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is the most surprising theme park in America
The first thing that surprises people about Dollywood is that, despite its name, there isn’t actually very much Dolly Parton in the theme park. Given her appearance and her outsize persona, it’s only fair to expect a lot of sequins and Dolly’s honeyed twang pouring out of every speaker. Heck, I wouldn’t even blame you if, not knowing anything about the Tennessee attraction, you expected to find a roller coaster where all the ride cars are fringed brassieres.
Sundance: ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ Team on Covering the War in Ukraine: “What You See Here Is Happening Right Now”
Many documentaries at Sundance tackle interesting figures, alive or dead. Some dive deep into longstanding issues such as racism or climate change, possibly from a local level or a macro level. There has probably rarely been a documentary such as 20 Days in Mariupol, which premiered at the Egyptian Friday and documents the war in Ukraine that is still being fought daily.More from The Hollywood Reporter'It's Only Life After All' Review: The Indigo Girls Look Back in a Heartfelt Doc'Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal in a Tender and Uplifting Real-Life Luchador Portrait'Heroic' Review: A Stark and Unsettling Drama Exploring Abuse in...
From Babylon to Biig Piig: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Ever since his breakout hit Whiplash in 2014, director Damien Chazelle has shown an interest in performance and spectacle. From the intricate opening dance scene of La La Land to firing Ryan Gosling into space in First Man, it feels as if it’s all been building to Babylon, his sprawling homage to 1920s Hollywood decadence.
Mac DeMarco on the Road to ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs,’ Quitting Nicotine and Why TikTok Is ‘Depressing’
When it was time to make a new record, Mac DeMarco stayed away from the studio. Instead, he hit the road, traveling solo from California to Canada to Chicago to Queens, New York. Along the way, he quit nicotine and made a stop at an enormous cabin in Utah, where he was “probably the only person for like 50 miles.” It was “terrifying,” he says, and he left after one night.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Hailey’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring
Hailey Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia. Until now, Hailey hasn’t shown how...
Van Conner, Screaming Trees Co-Founder and Bassist, Dead at 55
Van Conner, the bassist who cofounded the influential hard-rock group Screaming Trees alongside his brother, Gary Lee, and singer Mark Lanegan, has died. “Van Conner bassist and songwriter of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” Gary Lee wrote on Facebook. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
