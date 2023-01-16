The first thing that surprises people about Dollywood is that, despite its name, there isn’t actually very much Dolly Parton in the theme park. Given her appearance and her outsize persona, it’s only fair to expect a lot of sequins and Dolly’s honeyed twang pouring out of every speaker. Heck, I wouldn’t even blame you if, not knowing anything about the Tennessee attraction, you expected to find a roller coaster where all the ride cars are fringed brassieres.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO