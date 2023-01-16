Lansing Fire Department responds to house fire

UPDATE (6:22 p.m.) – Lansing Fire Department said around 4 p.m. their crews were called to respond to a house fire on at the 1600 block of Robertson Ave. When they got to the house, they said two rooms were on fire.

They said five people and two dogs lived in the home. All were able to get out of the house.

An official with the department said one adult was treated on the scene while a dog was transported to Michigan State University’s Veterinarian Medical Center. They said the family pet is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple firetrucks and emergency vehicles have been spotted on a neighborhood street in Lansing.

There are six firetrucks with the Lansing Fire Department at the 1600 block of Robertson Ave.

Witnesses said the trucks arrived at the fire after 4 p.m.







Details surrounding the fire are currently unknown, but a fire hose can be seen hooked up to a fire hydrant.

The hose appears to stretch to the end of the block.

6 news is currently on-scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

