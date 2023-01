Mika Zibanejad doesn’t know the “perfect answer.” He doesn’t know any “secret formula,” either. But if the Rangers had either, their power play would’ve been “100 percent by now” and certainly not stuck in a lengthy slump. After their 3-1 loss Thursday night to the Bruins (who have the NHL’s top penalty-kill unit at 87 percent), the Rangers have gone 2-for-22 with the man-advantage across their past seven games. That has dipped their power-play percentage to 21.6 for the season and has left the Blueshirts without a sustainable solution for a group that was once its strength. “We’re trying,” Zibanejad said Thursday. “I...

