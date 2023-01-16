ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Solicitor’s office administrator passes away in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The public information officer and administrator for the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office passed away Friday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Murray Glenn was found dead in his home Friday afternoon after coworkers were unable to reach him via telephone.

The coroner’s office said there are no signs of foul play.

Glenn worked for the solicitor’s office for nearly 22 years, according to Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County released this statement regarding his passing:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our long-time Spartanburg County family members, Murray Glenn.

Murray served as Public Information Officer and Administrator for the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for nearly 22 years, where he made a tremendous, positive impact on numerous people, as his greatest passion was helping others.

Murray’s love of his job and of Spartanburg County was undeniably deep and true.

He was known by his colleagues for his incredible kindness and caring spirit. He is remembered most for his unmistakable, infectious laugh and heart of pure gold.

Murray was a friend to everyone he encountered, and he had a real knack for making others feel special.

Murray, and the effect he had on so many of us, will never be forgotten. We are eternally grateful for his service and dedication to our County.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

