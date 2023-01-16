Read full article on original website
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Black Flamingo Brewing Prepares for Oakland Park Location
Founded in 2020, Black Flamingo Brewery is already expanding to its second outpost
Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation
MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company. The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community
Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
Parkland Farmers’ Market Features Business Expo, Public Safety and Tons of Vendors
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, January 22. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on public safety. The Broward Sheriff’s Office-Parkland and the Coral-Springs-Parkland Fire Department will have vehicles and equipment on display, demonstration tables, and a firehouse exhibit—all for safety education purposes.
Pizzaiolo Italian Cafe to Reopen as Darios Fort Lauderdale
The family-owned Italian restaurant is moving into a larger space just down the street
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
$89 'Bottomless Brunch' Comes with an Over-the-Top Menu Item
Bring your appetite to this place!
2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Coral Springs Residents
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
tamaractalk.com
Savvy Sliders is Bringing Its Famous Chicken Fingers and Gourmet Sliders to Tamarac
Midwestern favorite Savvy Sliders is opening a location in Tamarac. The city commission approved the special exception and variances for the 2,149 sq. ft. fast food restaurant and drive-through lane at 2400 West Commercial Blvd. at the Jan. 11 meeting. Michael Pinnell from Stonefield Engineering, who represents Savvy Sliders, said...
Marco’s Pizza Heads to Oakland Park
By our count, it’s the chain’s sixth South Florida location
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
miamilaker.com
Town council to review golf cart rules
Sixteen residents have registered their golf carts with the town since a law went into effect last fall. But Councilwoman Marilyn Ruano said some golf cart operators are not abiding by the rules. “It’s been brought to my attention by several Miami Lakes residents that there is golf cart nuisance...
Fire ripped through Coral Springs apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight. Six units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were gutted, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced but said they are lucky to be alive. "My next door neighbor pounded on my door she said there's a fire," said Sean Warden. He lost everything in the fire. "I didn't expect it to get so big so quick. Police came here at the same time they wouldn't let me back into my house to get my...
foodgressing.com
Level 6 Rooftop Coconut Grove, Miami Now Open
After a successful soft opening launch, INK Entertainment’s newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept, Level 6, is now officially open in the heart of Coconut Grove, Florida. With unmatched views of Miami and the beautiful Biscayne Bay, Level 6 is an inviting rooftop escape that offers impeccable scenery, elevated...
Eater
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe, triggering displacement concerns
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With condominiums crumbling from the inside out, residents in Pembroke Pines said they are fearful if being kicked out due to the unsafe conditions. Residents at the Heron Pond condos, located in the area of Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, came home to an...
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
