Tamarac, FL

CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation

MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company.  The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
PLANTATION, FL
Talk Media

Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community

Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Farmers’ Market Features Business Expo, Public Safety and Tons of Vendors

Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, January 22. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on public safety. The Broward Sheriff’s Office-Parkland and the Coral-Springs-Parkland Fire Department will have vehicles and equipment on display, demonstration tables, and a firehouse exhibit—all for safety education purposes.
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Coral Springs Residents

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Savvy Sliders is Bringing Its Famous Chicken Fingers and Gourmet Sliders to Tamarac

Midwestern favorite Savvy Sliders is opening a location in Tamarac. The city commission approved the special exception and variances for the 2,149 sq. ft. fast food restaurant and drive-through lane at 2400 West Commercial Blvd. at the Jan. 11 meeting. Michael Pinnell from Stonefield Engineering, who represents Savvy Sliders, said...
TAMARAC, FL
miamilaker.com

Town council to review golf cart rules

Sixteen residents have registered their golf carts with the town since a law went into effect last fall. But Councilwoman Marilyn Ruano said some golf cart operators are not abiding by the rules. “It’s been brought to my attention by several Miami Lakes residents that there is golf cart nuisance...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Fire ripped through Coral Springs apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight. Six units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were gutted, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced but said they are lucky to be alive. "My next door neighbor pounded on my door she said there's a fire," said Sean Warden. He lost everything in the fire. "I didn't expect it to get so big so quick. Police came here at the same time they wouldn't let me back into my house to get my...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
foodgressing.com

Level 6 Rooftop Coconut Grove, Miami Now Open

After a successful soft opening launch, INK Entertainment’s newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept, Level 6, is now officially open in the heart of Coconut Grove, Florida. With unmatched views of Miami and the beautiful Biscayne Bay, Level 6 is an inviting rooftop escape that offers impeccable scenery, elevated...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District

Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL

