FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight. Six units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were gutted, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced but said they are lucky to be alive. "My next door neighbor pounded on my door she said there's a fire," said Sean Warden. He lost everything in the fire. "I didn't expect it to get so big so quick. Police came here at the same time they wouldn't let me back into my house to get my...

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO