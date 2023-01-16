Read full article on original website
1 dead in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person who was shot has now died. DeKalb County police believe two people “got into a dispute” which resulted in the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. According to...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday. They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday. Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last...
Can your landlord make you responsible for maintenance?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When LaToya Copeland signed a lease for a house in Hampton, Georgia, she missed an important clause. The landlords, a couple living out of state who actually owned the house, included this requirement:. “Tenant will be responsible for all maintenance after the first 30...
Police: Hispanic-owned businesses targeted by thieves in three metro Atlanta counties
KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police from four jurisdictions are investigating hateful acts against metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community. They say thieves are targeting Hispanic-owned businesses. Sandra Covarrubias says in the more than 20 years her family has run their grocery stores in both Smyrna and Kennesaw nothing like...
Local, state officials visit Griffin to assess tornado damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local, state, and federal authorities briefed the public as several counties throughout central and north Georgia clean up from last week’s devastating tornadoes. The deputy administrator of FEMA assessed the destruction firsthand. “Disasters impact different communities in various ways and so we want...
Major crash shuts down I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down four of five southbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County. The lanes are shut down near I-285.
Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
One arrested, two at large after car break-ins on Auburn Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been arrested and two more are still at large after a series of car break-ins on Auburn Avenue. Officers responded to 171 Auburn Ave Jan. 18 and found three men breaking into cars. Two were able to flee in a vehicle, but officers arrested 17-year-old Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins had a firearm, a bag of marijuana, gloves, a screwdriver and a mask. Officers also recovered an Audi that had been reported as stolen from DeKalb County.
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
Fight for affordable housing
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old...
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Small Business Administration has announced it will open additional Business Recovery Centers at the Locust Grove Public Library, in Henry County and at the William Griggs Recreation Center in LaGrange Jan. 20. ORIGINAL STORY: The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a...
Metro city to provide shuttle so people can get to grocery store after Kroger closes
DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is starting a new pilot program to make sure people can get to the grocery store after one recently closed. City officials said the new 90-day program will provide a shuttle from Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village. “With...
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Georgia trooper shot near controversial ‘Cop City,’ shooter reportedly killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning near the site of the future Atlanta police training facility. The shooting reportedly happened near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road near Moreland Avenue. WATCH LIVE: GBI...
