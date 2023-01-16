ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been arrested and two more are still at large after a series of car break-ins on Auburn Avenue. Officers responded to 171 Auburn Ave Jan. 18 and found three men breaking into cars. Two were able to flee in a vehicle, but officers arrested 17-year-old Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins had a firearm, a bag of marijuana, gloves, a screwdriver and a mask. Officers also recovered an Audi that had been reported as stolen from DeKalb County.

