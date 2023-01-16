ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay

HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Student charged after bringing gun to Cleveland Middle School, police say

CLEVELAND, TN — A student has been charged after bringing a gun to school, says the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland Middle School administrators report a student brought a gun on school property Wednesday. Administrators immediately notified School Resource Officers working with the police department who are assigned to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Cleveland man dead after he grabbed taser, says officers

CHIPLEY, FL — A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police. Chipley Florida Police responded to a traffic disturbance Thursday evening near Brickyard Road. According to Police chief Scott Thompson, 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up close to a school bus, crawled out of the sunroom and began shouting shouted obscenities at surrounding cars while at a stop light.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Soap for all: Non-profit hopes to bring mobile showers to Chattanooga's homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everyone deserves the chance to soap up and get clean, including the homeless community. Nashville-based non-profit ShowerUp hopes to bring mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. 2022 brought a number of ideas for services for Chattanooga’s homeless. From a city-sponsored...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is 15 years old, is 5’8”, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Furman knocks off Chattanooga 77-69 Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Bothwell's 22 points helped Furman defeat Chattanooga 77-69 on Wednesday night. Bothwell shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Paladins (14-6, 5-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. JP Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy