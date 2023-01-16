Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County teachers share concerns over lost differentiated compensation Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Tensions were high in the first school board meeting of the year as officials and teachers discussed differentiated pay. Differentiated compensation allows Hamilton County staff to earn up to 20% more in total compensation. This payment is determined by participating in additional roles, teaching hard...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County principals to get more power, flexibility under new staffing model
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Principals would be able to tailor their staff to meet specific student needs in their school in Hamilton County under a new staffing model revealed Tuesday by Hamilton County Schools. In a release, the district says this new model will give principals "the autonomy, flexibility and...
WTVCFOX
Student charged after bringing gun to Cleveland Middle School, police say
CLEVELAND, TN — A student has been charged after bringing a gun to school, says the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland Middle School administrators report a student brought a gun on school property Wednesday. Administrators immediately notified School Resource Officers working with the police department who are assigned to the...
WTVCFOX
Wamp, Taylor will both now pay their own expenses in extended legal battle
The pending legal fight between Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor took a new turn Wedesday morning. It's now one that both will have to pay for. Previously, we told you how commissioners voted against picking up the bill for legal representation for the Mayor. That's...
WTVCFOX
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WTVCFOX
Rezoning of Hamilton County neighborhood prompts flooding concerns from neighbors
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners signed off on rezoning 24 acres of land for a new subdivision. But those who already live nearby have major concerns about flooding. "She can't even walk out to get her mail when it starts flooding," says Angie Masterson, a Thrasher Pike...
WTVCFOX
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland man dead after he grabbed taser, says officers
CHIPLEY, FL — A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police. Chipley Florida Police responded to a traffic disturbance Thursday evening near Brickyard Road. According to Police chief Scott Thompson, 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up close to a school bus, crawled out of the sunroom and began shouting shouted obscenities at surrounding cars while at a stop light.
WTVCFOX
Soap for all: Non-profit hopes to bring mobile showers to Chattanooga's homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everyone deserves the chance to soap up and get clean, including the homeless community. Nashville-based non-profit ShowerUp hopes to bring mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. 2022 brought a number of ideas for services for Chattanooga’s homeless. From a city-sponsored...
WTVCFOX
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
WTVCFOX
With Chattanooga's life expectancy lower, experts identify what steps we need to take
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a crisis in Chattanooga: low-life expectancy. And the city is working to address the 3 most important tenants to a long happy life: diet, fitness, and mental health. Every day Kyle House helps folks work to become their best selves. "Watching people grow and you...
WTVCFOX
McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
WTVCFOX
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
WTVCFOX
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is 15 years old, is 5’8”, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she...
WTVCFOX
Update: 5 juveniles charged after police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, TN — UPDATE (Thursday):. 5 juveniles now face several charges in this case, Chattanooga Police revealed on Thursday. A release says the stolen vehicle crashed into a total of 3 vehicles at the end of the chase. Police say all 5 of the suspects got out and ran...
WTVCFOX
Furman knocks off Chattanooga 77-69 Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Bothwell's 22 points helped Furman defeat Chattanooga 77-69 on Wednesday night. Bothwell shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Paladins (14-6, 5-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. JP Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Comments / 0