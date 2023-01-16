Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast.
Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
fox5dc.com
3 hurt when freight train strikes truck in Prince William County: police
NOKESVILLE, Va. - Authorities say three people were injured after a freight train struck a truck Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened in Prince William County just before 9 a.m. in the 11200 block of Aden Road in the Nokesville area. Officials say one of the occupants suffered what...
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
WTOP
Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire
A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash
WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
fox5dc.com
White supremacy flyers found in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of white supremacy fliers being distributed in the driveways of several homes in Waterford. Authorities said around 50 flyers were found.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
