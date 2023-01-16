WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO