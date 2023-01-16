Read full article on original website
In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance
ACAMPO, Calif. (AP) — On Sunday morning, Kyle Starks woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his Jeep after yet another heavy rain storm drenched California. Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in Acampo to safety.
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The banked rainwater is...
Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information...
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
LGBTQ people, allies could face $1,500 fine in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers are diving into a bill that would make people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. The Senate bill would...
Police: Man killed in Missouri after aiming gun at officers
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them, police said. The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wentzville, Missouri. Police said officers with a crime reduction task force made up of several St. Charles County departments tried to pull over a pickup truck in O’Fallon, Missouri, because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The driver didn’t stop.
Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James
BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation. This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
Hawaii lawmakers return with vows to help working families
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travelers using popular state parks and trails. Lawmakers also vowed to hold hearings on ethics reform bills after two former...
Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident, captured on video...
Newspaper apologizes for truncated ‘I Have A Dream’ speech
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times over the years, but it was criticized by a historian, cable news show host and others for “whitewashing” the address over the weekend.
New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23...
New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s current schedule of executing a death row inmate roughly every 30 days is placing too much of a burden on prison staff and should be slowed down, the state’s new attorney general wrote in a motion filed Wednesday with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
