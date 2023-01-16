BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times over the years, but it was criticized by a historian, cable news show host and others for “whitewashing” the address over the weekend.

