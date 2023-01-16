People celebrate MLK with new and old traditions

Boston - Dr. Martin Luther King would have been 94 today as the country celebrates his legacy. The MLK Embrace sculpture was just unveiled Friday and it was packed with people this weekend. Many told Boston 25 News they wanted to see it in person after it was unveiled Friday.

There were several prayer breakfast events across the city. At the breakfast inside St Katharine Drexel Parish in Dorchester, Cardinal Sean O’Malley talked about how Pope Francis recently remarked how MLK is one of the great heroes of this country.

“Whose message is we have to take care of each other. That’s why we are on this planet and this planet is getting smaller and smaller,” said O’Malley.

At the new MLK Embrace sculpture, people were reflecting on the civil rights leader and his legacy.

Don Wright drove to Boston from western Massachusetts to see the statue.

“This monument, the dedication shows Boston has truly, truly come together as a group of people,” said Wright.

Mike Barrasso brought his two daughters. “You walk under it and the presence of it is a lot different when you are up here person,” said Barrasso. We asked people if they believe the country is meeting MLK’s expectations.

“I think the progress is amazing compared to say 40 years ago,” said Wright.

“I’m 60 years old from the time I was a kid to now has come a long way,” said Barrasso.

Reverend Oscar J. Pratt II is the pastor at St Katharine Drexel Parish. He told us the progress only works when people work together. “We are indeed making progress but we have to keep the momentum moving forward,” said Pratt.

