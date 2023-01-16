ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - January 20, 2023

Jan. 20 - 22 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Admission: $15 Adults/$9 Children/Free for Members & Children 2 & Under. The Blackstone District – 36th to 42nd Sts. along Farnam. Jan. 20-22, 2023 – Casa Madrigal Family Fun Weekend at Omaha Children's Museum. Jan. 21, 2023 – Aquarium...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Enter to win tickets to this year's Celebrity Chef event in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV and Food Bank for the Heartland want to help give you the perfect Valentine’s Day gift — a pair of tickets to this year’s Celebrity Chef event, and an autographed cookbook from Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Don’t delay, enter today!. You and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink

OMAHA, Neb. — 402 Eat + Drink, located in Village Pointe, features a diverse, global menu made with local ingredients. See what's on the menu here.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Garland Thompson Men's Center overflow caused by lack of affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic-related problems continue, but the pandemic help has stopped. Shelters like the Open Door Mission are overflowing and blame the lack of affordable housing as the cause. The Garland Thompson Men's Center in Omaha is at 105% capacity. Chief Impact Officer Steve Frazee said the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Omaha Snow: What Happened?

The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow

OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Zach Bryan announces concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. — Country music star Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in 2023. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 29. Fair AXS registration for ticket purchases is available through Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. On Feb. 13, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registrants who can purchase tickets, according to Fair AXS.
LINCOLN, NE

