FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - January 20, 2023
Jan. 20 - 22 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Admission: $15 Adults/$9 Children/Free for Members & Children 2 & Under. The Blackstone District – 36th to 42nd Sts. along Farnam. Jan. 20-22, 2023 – Casa Madrigal Family Fun Weekend at Omaha Children's Museum. Jan. 21, 2023 – Aquarium...
KETV.com
Enter to win tickets to this year's Celebrity Chef event in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV and Food Bank for the Heartland want to help give you the perfect Valentine’s Day gift — a pair of tickets to this year’s Celebrity Chef event, and an autographed cookbook from Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Don’t delay, enter today!. You and...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo gives update on two elephant calves ahead of their 1st birthday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of two elephant calves on Friday. The zoo also provided an update on Eugenia and Sonny. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
Lincoln ice cream shop partners with Runza to create chili and cinnamon roll flavor
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln ice cream shop has created a sweet treat based on a Nebraska favorite. 402 Creamery, which has locations in the Haymarket and South Lincoln, partnered with Runza Restaurants to craft a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream. "We started with a chili-spiced ice cream,...
Kids excited to have school off planning out their ideal snow day
Preparation for Wednesday's snowstorm is underway on the roads and many schools across the state have decided to close for the day, so with kids home, what are families doing with the day off?
KETV.com
'I want people to really engage': New executive director's vision for Papillion Community Foundation
PAPILLION, Neb. — We're looking at new leaders in the community. Joe Hunter was recently hired as the executive director for thePapillion Community Foundation. The foundation has been making its mark in Sarpy county for a quarter of a century. "That's us out in the community, myself, our marketing...
KETV.com
Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink
OMAHA, Neb. — 402 Eat + Drink, located in Village Pointe, features a diverse, global menu made with local ingredients. See what's on the menu here.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 14-20
OMAHA, Neb. — A senior living facility raises rent, the search for a missing elderly couple and more lead our top stories of the week. Nebraska Humane Society hosts adoption event in honor of the late Betty White. The Nebraska Humane Society was able to adopt out 49 total...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
KETV.com
'Safety is more important': Districts take different approaches to winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — Some parents wonder why Omaha Public Schools had a full school day, while Millard Public Schools brought students in for a two-hour late start. This winter week, districts and parents tested different approaches. Sleek roads across the Metro Thursday morning, where the snow stopped some students...
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
KETV.com
Garland Thompson Men's Center overflow caused by lack of affordable housing
OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic-related problems continue, but the pandemic help has stopped. Shelters like the Open Door Mission are overflowing and blame the lack of affordable housing as the cause. The Garland Thompson Men's Center in Omaha is at 105% capacity. Chief Impact Officer Steve Frazee said the...
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
Square Donut sold out early ahead of Omaha's anticipated snow day
Square Donut sold out halfway through their day. Owner Elizabeth Pooley said even though they track sales through spreadsheets. It's impossible to predict demand.
KETV.com
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
3 News Now
Omaha Snow: What Happened?
The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
KETV.com
Zach Bryan announces concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. — Country music star Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in 2023. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 29. Fair AXS registration for ticket purchases is available through Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. On Feb. 13, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registrants who can purchase tickets, according to Fair AXS.
