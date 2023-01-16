The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO