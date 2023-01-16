Read full article on original website
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!. Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday. In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music. The brewery is celebrating their success...
Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event. Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back in October, seventh grade science teacher Margaret Pietrak learned about NASA’s 2023 TechRise Student Challenge. There was just one problem. “I found out they were only four days until the submission date,” Pietrak said. Despite the tight turnaround time, a group of six...
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Bangor Schools unveil new security badge alert system
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor schools are preparing for emergency with a first-in-New England solution. Staff can send out alerts with just three presses of their new security ID badges, or trigger a full lockdown and contact local police and fire with eight presses. It’s part of a new, $409,000...
Owner of Treworgy Family Orchards talks inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh maze
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday was National Winnie the Pooh Day. It’s celebrated each year on Jan. 18 in honor of author A.A. Milne’s birthday. But this past year, a celebration of the beloved character went on for months in Levant. “We were thinking: what could we do?...
Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is asking for help with a specific need for their animals, especially their dogs. They say it’s the time of year that the cold cement floors of a kennel can be pretty uncomfortable without a soft blanket. Donations of clean, new...
Winter has arrived and it’s important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than 80 Maine legislators took the bus to school Wednesday for a hands-on look at some of the newest innovations at the University of Maine. The biennial bus tour across Eastern Maine began with a focus on UMaine’s workforce development, including the all-new Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center.
Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
Accumulating Snow For Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
Restaurants adapt to keep up with rising egg prices
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Egg prices have climbed significantly in recent weeks, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Experts say bird flu is the main culprit, but inflation plays a factor, too. Laurie Wilbur has owned and operated Coffee Break Café in Hampden since...
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record. Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name. After a verbal...
Worker dead after falling out of bucket lift in Rangeley
RANGELEY, Maine (WABI) - The man who died Tuesday after falling from a bucket truck in Rangeley has been identified. State Police identified him Wednesday as 24-year-old Danila Belov from New York. Officials say both Belov and the van’s driver were working as subcontractors for Consolidated Communications. They were...
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
Historic week for Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - This season Lizzy Gruber has made history more than once. In the span of a few days the senior not only surpassed 1,000 rebounds, but 1,000 points as well. Her 1,000 points has not been seen for a Gardiner girls team since 1999. “It doesn’t really...
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
