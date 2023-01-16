Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina; Cardinal Hayes guard is New York's top-ranked 2024 recruit

New York's top high school boys basketball recruit is finally off the table.

Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (New York), has committed to North Carolina - choosing the Tar Heels over Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, and Oregon.

Jackson made his college decision on ESPN with ESPN's Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi at the HoopHall Classic during halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national ranked Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.

The nation's No. 2 ranked shooting guard and No. 3 prospect in the class of 2024 according to On3, Jackson joins fellow nationally-ranked prospects Elliot Cadeau, James Brown, and Drake Powell in the Tar Heels' loaded 2024 recruiting class.

Shortly before Jackson was set to make his college decision, On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw logged a prediction at 60% confidence that North Carolina was going to land the 5-star shooting guard.

247 Sports also posted crystal ball predictions for Ian Jackson to Chapel Hill, with Kentucky as the second leading suitor to land him.

Check out Ian 'Captain Jack' Jackson's full sophomore year highlights: