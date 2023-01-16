ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina; Cardinal Hayes guard is New York's top-ranked 2024 recruit

By Paige Otto
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LTU3_0kGhS6Ir00

New York's top high school boys basketball recruit is finally off the table.

Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (New York), has committed to North Carolina - choosing the Tar Heels over Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, and Oregon.

Jackson made his college decision on ESPN with ESPN's Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi at the HoopHall Classic during halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national ranked Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.

The nation's No. 2 ranked shooting guard and No. 3 prospect in the class of 2024 according to On3, Jackson joins fellow nationally-ranked prospects Elliot Cadeau, James Brown, and Drake Powell in the Tar Heels' loaded 2024 recruiting class.

Shortly before Jackson was set to make his college decision, On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw logged a prediction at 60% confidence that North Carolina was going to land the 5-star shooting guard.

247 Sports also posted crystal ball predictions for Ian Jackson to Chapel Hill, with Kentucky as the second leading suitor to land him.

Check out Ian 'Captain Jack' Jackson's full sophomore year highlights:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Greg: Hubert Davis Making Moves on the Recruiting Trail

There were plenty of known quantities available for Bubba Cunningham to lay out when he hired Hubert Davis as North Carolina’s 20th men’s basketball coach in April 2021. Davis was a legacy Tar Heel who played for Dean Smith and led Carolina to the 1991 Final Four. After successful careers in the NBA and an ESPN analyst chair, he returned to Chapel Hill to work under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams as an assistant for nine years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school

Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination

Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run?

The Carolina Panthers may be trying to recapture some prior glory with their next head coaching hire. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview this weekend with the Panthers for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Schefter notes that Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach for Carolina. Dorsey, 41, began... The post Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Nine Missouri wrestlers ranked in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the Show-Me State who made the lists, including three from three-time reigning Missouri Class 4 champion Liberty. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Liberty sophomore Devon ...
MISSOURI STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy