southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February
$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
cbs19news
Several UVA projects featured in LEED-certification ranking
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has been ranked among the top 10 states for green building. The U.S. Green Building Council released its annual ranking recognizing states for their commitment to LEED certification and sustainable communities on Tuesday. Virginia came in at number eight on the list, which was topped...
cbs19news
Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
Housing market: Is it a good time to buy or sell in Virginia?
Realtor Drew Little says housing prices continue to rise including within Hampton Roads. But he added that now is an ideal time for both sides.
wsvaonline.com
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Rare Virginia postage stamp, rural hospitals in trouble
Hospitals in rural Virginia are facing an uncertain financial future. And, a 10-cent postage stamp made in Virginia is expected to sell for quite a bit more than that at auction in New York. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public...
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas, study finds
NORFOLK, Va. — In Virginia, 25% of homes have dangerously high levels of radon, according to a new study from the American Lung Association. Like carbon monoxide, you can’t see it or smell it, but it can have a serious impact on your health. For context, Virginia ranks 28th among all states based on that stat. That places it in the average tier.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A trendy new grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing Chicago-based grocery store chain Foxtrot opened its newest Virginia store location in Arlington, according to local reports.
