Gerald A. Jacobson
Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended four years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a junior in high school, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had four children: Geoffrey, Steven, Amy and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.
Crookston FFA Results
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 Crookston FFA competed in a Minnesota Region 1 LDE (Leadership Development Event) Day. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team took 1st place out of 7 teams. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE is a contest that has members demonstrate their ability to use proper parliamentary procedure in a mock meeting. They are scored on the quality of their discussions, proper use of motions, and their overall expression. They also answer oral and written questions about proper parliamentary procedure. The team advanced to the state competition in April.
American Legion Auxillary members attend conference
Margee Keller and Sharon Lanctot, members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Nels T Wold Unit 20 in Crookston attended the 2023 American Legion Family District 9 Mid-Winter Conference on Saturday, January 14th in Bagley, MN. District 9 President Cheryl Grover of Bagley welcomed about 50 Members from the District 9 Auxiliary which stretches south to Moorhead east to Battle Lake north to the Canadian border and west to the North Dakota Border. The District 9 American Legion Band provided entertainment during the lunch break. Erin M. Hagen Volunteer Service Coordinator from the Fergus Falls Veteran’s Home was the Guest Speaker.
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
Update: Mayville man takes own life in standoff after attempted search warrant
Davian Meyer is RiverView’s First Baby of the Year
‘Brahms’ Lullaby’ played through the speaker system at RiverView Health on Jan. 2, 2023, announcing the birth of Davian Douglas Meyer. Davian is the second child born to Aaron and Kamille Meyer, Crookston, and the first baby born at RiverView in 2023.
Minnesota Crookston Women’s Basketball Loses at Home to Concordia-St. Paul
The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team fell 84-69 to Concordia University- St. Paul Saturday, January 14 at Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Golden Bears outscored the Golden Eagles 29-13 in the third quarter. Minnesota Crookston made up ground in the fourth quarter, but it would be too little too late.
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
Aamold with Strong Performance against UMary, but Golden Eagles Fall 1-0 to Nation’s Top-Ranked Team
MANDAN, N.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team, ranked 19th in the nation, went toe-to-toe with two-time defending National Champion University of Mary, ranked first in the nation, but they fell 1-0. The lone goal in the game came off a power play in the 13th minute of the first period when Caleb Petrie scored off assists from Alex Flicek and Isaiah Thomas.
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill
North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
