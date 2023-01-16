Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended four years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a junior in high school, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had four children: Geoffrey, Steven, Amy and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.

FERTILE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO