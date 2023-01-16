Coughs that last a long time this winter may be the result of people picking up one infection after another, a GP expert has said.Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors have noticed that the current round of respiratory infections seems to be lasting longer than usual.She said figures from the College’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of lower and upper respiratory tract infections are well above the average usually seen so far in winter.This is echoed in weekly data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has found high rates of...

3 DAYS AGO