‘We see history repeating itself.’ Fresno leaders celebrate MLK, but say ‘dream’ unfinished

Despite days of rain and flood warnings, a large crowd gathered Monday in downtown Fresno to celebrate the birth and legacy of trailblazing civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A crowd of around 300 people gathered at City Hall to walk in the 39th annual march, part of the city’s MLK Day celebrations.

The crowd heard celebratory and reflective remarks from elected officials before commencing the march to Veterans Memorial Auditorium a few blocks away.

“I’m from Montgomery, Alabama. My parents marched, my ancestors marched, and I also have the opportunity to march, to make sure this day became a reality,” said Kim Armstrong, Clovis Community College’s new president, who recently moved to Fresno two weeks ago.

“I’ve been at everything all weekend,” Armstrong said of the events commemorating the holiday. “It’s been fabulous to see the community do this.”

Fresno State’s NAACP Chapter attended the event like it does every year, said Kaywanna Williams, the group’s president, who is also a senior majoring in physical education.

“This march really does bring us together as a community on this holiday,” Williams said. “It’s really nice to see and support one another.”

Like Fresno State’s NAACP Chapter, healthcare workers’ union SEIU Local 2015 has also participated in the march every year, said Maria Xiquin, the union’s Central California regional director.

“All unions definitely align with the values of Martin Luther King,” Xiquin said. “They are very dear to us in our fights.”

The union received a large level of community support last year when workers at Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital went on strike to fight for better salaries and working conditions.

Echoing Williams’ thoughts, Xiquin said union members attended the event to “show up and shout out,” in support of the community who joined the march.

She said, “human rights are definitely at the top of our agenda.”

Fresno leaders call to continue MLK’s legacy

City, county and state representatives on Monday stood with members of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee at the entrance of City Hall.

They gathered around a portrait of King before approaching the podium to address the crowd.

Many people remember King from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, presented in 1963 during the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

While the speech still stands as a symbol of the struggle by Black Americans for civil rights in the United States, it has been recognized by people internationally.

Although some Fresno leaders said the nation has come a long way since King presented that speech, they acknowledge there is still some distance to travel on the road toward achieving his dream.

“In many ways, Dr. King would be so proud of how far we have come to further his cause in America,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

“Yet,” Dyer continued, “I’m certain that Dr. King would also be very disappointed to see how divided we have become as a nation and how much work is still left to be done to combat bias, prejudice and racism.”

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza’s remarks aligned with Dyer’s, agreeing there’s work to be done to ensure the inclusion and equality of all Fresnans.

“In our current political climate,” Esparza said, “it can be difficult to visualize our progress with the hate that is seen all around this country.”

Esparza mentioned that in 1873, Fresno landowners and landlords decided it was illegal to sell homes to Blacks and people of color. He said it’s clear Fresno has progressed since then, thanks to the tireless efforts of people fighting for change.

Representative Jim Costa cautioned the crowd to remember history, saying “for those who forget history, they are doomed to repeat it.”

“Sadly, in some of the negative ways that we would abhor, we see history repeating itself,” Costa said.

Costa spoke about voter suppression affecting communities across the country, actions that go against the “hard efforts of Dr. King, John Lewis… and so many Civil Rights leaders of the 1960s (who) fought for and in some cases gave their lives for,” Costa said.

“When people are trying to suppress people’s ability to vote,” he said, “we must remember we can never take it for granted.”

Fresno Unified School District Region 1 trustee Keshia Thomas wrapped up the morning’s speeches.

“This weekend, and today, you will hear a number of quotes by Dr. King. But what about the rest of the year?” Thomas asked.

“The real question is, of all of those quotes in the world one time a year, can they make up for all the work we have not done for the whole year?”

“The Civil Rights Act was passed,” she said, “but it was simply a piece of paper and it bears little meaning if all of us are not doing the right thing by the people that live in this city.”

Other events are scheduled this week in honor of King, including:

Fresno County’s Superintendent of Schools is hosting and MLK Art, Essay and Speech contest at Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

Fresno State’s African American Programs is hosting their Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Thursday, Jan. 10 at Fresno State’s Peace Garden from 12 p.m.-1p.m..

Hundreds join the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Day March from Fresno City Hall to the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

VIPs stand with a portrait of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as Pastor David J. Criner Jr., right, leads marchers in song at the conclusion of the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Day March at the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com