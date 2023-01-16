Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Ohio high school boys basketball: OHSAA rankings, stat leaders, schedules and scores
Statewide Boys Basketball Games & Scores (Live & Final) This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings based on class. All teams ranked. This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings regardless of division. All teams ranked. State Stat Leaders. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists,...
Pitt offers three-star 2023 running back out of Ohio
The Pitt coaching staff has offered a Class of 2023 running back just weeks before Signing Day. Edward Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of Ohio, announced that he was offered by Pitt on Thursday. Robinson, whose other FBS offers include Akron, Bowling Green, Ohio, Central Michigan, and Eastern Michigan, is a 247Sports three-star prospect.
This weekend’s top four high school wrestling tournaments in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is a look at four high school wrestling tournaments to watch for the weekend of Jan. 20-22, 2023.
WFMJ.com
13 area players named to Ohio Coaches Association all star game
Thirteen area football players and one coach have been named to the North Roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star game. The games are at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, April 29. The Divsion I-III is at 12 noon followed by the Division IV- VII game.
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Ohio until 7 p.m. See the details here.
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
High winds leave under 1K without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 916 customers were still without power at 11:25 a.m. on Friday. To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery […]
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
