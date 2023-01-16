Photos: Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jaylin Lewis was a late addition to the lineup for the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest on Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.
But Lewis, a senior at Christ the King in New York, made the most of his opportunity, showed what he was capable of and impressed the judges as he captured the championship.
Lewis, a 6-foot-4 senior who boasts a 40-inch vertical leap on his Twitter bio , defeated Tyrique Brooks of Waynesville in the final round on a dunk-off.
Lewis received a perfect score of 50 – with five judges awaring 10s – on his final dunk. Brooks received a score of 49, with one nine-point score from a judge making the difference.
Tournament of Champions dunk contest
Photos from Nate Latsch
