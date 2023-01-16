ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Christ the King's Jaylin Lewis with his dunk contest-winning dunk.

Nate Latsch photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jaylin Lewis was a late addition to the lineup for the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest on Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

But Lewis, a senior at Christ the King in New York, made the most of his opportunity, showed what he was capable of and impressed the judges as he captured the championship.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4 senior who boasts a 40-inch vertical leap on his Twitter bio , defeated Tyrique Brooks of Waynesville in the final round on a dunk-off.

Lewis received a perfect score of 50 – with five judges awaring 10s – on his final dunk. Brooks received a score of 49, with one nine-point score from a judge making the difference.

Tournament of Champions dunk contest

Photos from Nate Latsch

Nine Missouri wrestlers ranked in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the Show-Me State who made the lists, including three from three-time reigning Missouri Class 4 champion Liberty. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Liberty sophomore Devon ...
