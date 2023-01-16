Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy
In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy. The 208 stars the researchers identified are known as...
The Crawfish Boxes
Another Interesting Leak: A Second NASA Scientist Tells Us That ‘Somebody Else’ Is On The Moon
We live in a strange world, and as Neil Armstrong once said, there are "great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers." NASA Scientists & What They Say About The Moon. Multiple NASA personnel have made some pretty shocking claims about...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
A green comet that takes about 50,000 years to complete its orbit around the sun will come closest to Earth for the first time since the Stone Age
The comet will be visible in late January and early February. Here's how to watch it, why it's green, and why it may never return.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft identified an Earth-sized world called TOI 700 e, located in its star's habitable zone. Initial analysis shows the world is 95 percent Earth's size and it is likely a rocky planet, a report from NASA reveals. The discovery sheds new light on exoplanets that could harbor life, revealing new insight into the formation of our own solar system.
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Have Discovered Web-Like Plasma Structures on the Sun
The researchers observed long, web-like structures that eject particles from the Sun into space. A group of researchers from Southwest Research Institute, NASA, and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research has found web-like plasma structures in the Sun’s middle corona by using an innovative observation method of imaging the middle corona in ultraviolet wavelength. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The discovery could help improve our understanding of the origin and interactions of the solar wind with the rest of the solar system.
A star mysteriously blinked for 7 years, and astronomers think they finally know why
The strange dimming of Gaia17bpp could point to a small companion surrounded by a huge dusty disk.
The Crawfish Boxes
French Astronaut Claudie Haigneré Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
NASA's James Webb Telescope finds first exoplanet almost exactly the same size as Earth
The James Webb Telescope hit another milestone on Wednesday, identifying its first exoplanet 41 light-years away that is almost exactly the same size as Earth.
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Obtain First-Ever Sound Recording of Dust Devils on Mars
Scientists have made history by recording the first audio of an extraterrestrial whirlwind on Mars, thanks to the microphone on NASA’s Perseverance rover. The study, led by planetary scientist Naomi Murdoch and a team of researchers at the National Higher French Institute of Aeronautics and Space and NASA, was published in Nature Communications.
msn.com
While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching
A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
NASA scientists discover Earth-sized, 'habitable zone' world just 100 light-years away
The planet could be capable of housing liquid water on its surface, as the world closely orbits a nearby star.
NASA Telescope Spots Rare ‘Green Pea’ Galaxy, Among the ‘Most Primitive’ Ever Discovered
NASA scientists recently released their analysis of far-away galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, revealing that they may be the most chemically primitive galaxies identified in history. The ancient galaxies share many similarities with “green peas,” a rare class of small galaxies near the Milky Way.
Astronomers may have found the earliest galaxies we’ve ever discovered
New observations from the James Webb space telescope could give us a glimpse at the earliest galaxies we have ever discovered. A newly published study led by Haojing Yan from the University of Missouri showcases 87 new galaxies, some of which astronomers believe could date back to around 13.6 billion years ago.
