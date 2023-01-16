ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Trojans fall to Hugoton in Sterling Tournament final

The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team battled until the end but came up just short in this year’s Sterling Tournament final, falling to the Hugoton Eagles 55-47. This is the first loss on the Trojan's 2022-23 resume, dropping them to 10-1 while the Eagles, still ranked as the #8 team in Class 4A, move to 10-2.
HUGOTON, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans take on Hugoton in Sterling semifinals

After dispatching the hosts 58-21 in the opening round of the Sterling Tournament, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals, where SES will meet Hugoton for a trip to the championship game. The Lady Trojans will come into this contest at 8-1, ranked...
STERLING, KS
Salina Post

Late comeback effort comes up short as Lady Trojans fall to Hugoton

The Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team battled valiantly but ultimately came up short in this year’s Sterling Invitational semifinals, falling to Hugoton 50-39. The Lady Trojans, now 8-2 on the season, will face Lyons in the third-place game on Friday while the Lady Eagles advance to take on Scott City in the championship game.
HUGOTON, KS
Salina Post

SIT: Round one results and round two matchups

The opening round of this year's Salina Invitational is officially in the books and between Salina Central, Salina South, and Abilene, four of our area teams are moving on to the semifinals. Here are the results from all six matchups yesterday. Boys. Central 66, Buhler 43. South 40, Blue Valley...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU women drop 62-56 decision to Bethany

LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan women's coach Ryan Showman had no qualms with his team's overall effort and its work at the defensive end of the court. The Coyotes' play on offense was a different matter. KWU shot 35 percent for the game including an icy 21 percent from beyond...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Bethany

LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn't fall and the ball wouldn't bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

SIT Saturday scheduling update

Due to impending weather conditions, Saturday's games at this year's Salina Invitational Tournament have been moved up to accommodate travel and safety for visiting programs. All games in the consolation bracket will still be held at Salina Central High School, while winners bracket games will still be held at Kansas Wesleyan.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Williams scores 29; Memphis downs Wichita State 88-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night. Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
Salina Post

Wind Surge announces 2023 coaching staff

The Minnesota Twins announces their 2023 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge. Ramon Borrego returns for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022 (78-59). The club has played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. Borrego was named the League’s Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022. He will be joined by Pitching Coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, Hitting Coach Shawn Schlechter, Bench Coach Takashi Miyoshi, Athletic Trainer Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie, Strength and Conditioning Coach Jacob Needham, and Coordinator of Baseball Technology Chase Carder.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Central Theatre to present 'Mamma Mia' Jan. 27-29

Tickets are now on sale for Salina Central High School Theatre's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Central High auditorium. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Great Bend will host first-ever Kansas Furcon in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Saline County jobless rate remains steady

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Saline County...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

