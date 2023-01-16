The Minnesota Twins announces their 2023 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge. Ramon Borrego returns for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022 (78-59). The club has played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. Borrego was named the League’s Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022. He will be joined by Pitching Coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, Hitting Coach Shawn Schlechter, Bench Coach Takashi Miyoshi, Athletic Trainer Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie, Strength and Conditioning Coach Jacob Needham, and Coordinator of Baseball Technology Chase Carder.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO