Trojans fall to Hugoton in Sterling Tournament final
The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team battled until the end but came up just short in this year’s Sterling Tournament final, falling to the Hugoton Eagles 55-47. This is the first loss on the Trojan's 2022-23 resume, dropping them to 10-1 while the Eagles, still ranked as the #8 team in Class 4A, move to 10-2.
Lady Trojans take on Lyons looking to cap off Sterling Tourney with win
After falling to Hugoton in the Sterling Tournament semifinals on Thursday, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will be in search of a bounce back on Friday as they square off with Lyons in the third-place game. The Lady Trojans come into the final contest of their midseason...
Lady Trojans take on Hugoton in Sterling semifinals
After dispatching the hosts 58-21 in the opening round of the Sterling Tournament, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals, where SES will meet Hugoton for a trip to the championship game. The Lady Trojans will come into this contest at 8-1, ranked...
Late comeback effort comes up short as Lady Trojans fall to Hugoton
The Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team battled valiantly but ultimately came up short in this year’s Sterling Invitational semifinals, falling to Hugoton 50-39. The Lady Trojans, now 8-2 on the season, will face Lyons in the third-place game on Friday while the Lady Eagles advance to take on Scott City in the championship game.
SIT: Round one results and round two matchups
The opening round of this year's Salina Invitational is officially in the books and between Salina Central, Salina South, and Abilene, four of our area teams are moving on to the semifinals. Here are the results from all six matchups yesterday. Boys. Central 66, Buhler 43. South 40, Blue Valley...
Lady Trojans suffocate Sterling to earn trip to bracket semifinal
The Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team put the rest of the Sterling Tournament on notice in their first matchup of bracket play, demolishing the hosts 58-21 on their own home floor. With this win, Southeast moves to the winner's bracket semifinals to take on Hugoton this Thursday, while...
KWU women drop 62-56 decision to Bethany
LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan women's coach Ryan Showman had no qualms with his team's overall effort and its work at the defensive end of the court. The Coyotes' play on offense was a different matter. KWU shot 35 percent for the game including an icy 21 percent from beyond...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Hugoton in tourney final
The Southeast of Saline Trojans take on the Hugoton Eagles in the Sterling Invitational Tournament final. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it here on Salina Post thanks to Salina Medical Esthetics and Salina Pain Clinic!. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Use the QR...
Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Bethany
LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn't fall and the ball wouldn't bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
SIT Saturday scheduling update
Due to impending weather conditions, Saturday's games at this year's Salina Invitational Tournament have been moved up to accommodate travel and safety for visiting programs. All games in the consolation bracket will still be held at Salina Central High School, while winners bracket games will still be held at Kansas Wesleyan.
Williams scores 29; Memphis downs Wichita State 88-78
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night. Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
Wind Surge announces 2023 coaching staff
The Minnesota Twins announces their 2023 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge. Ramon Borrego returns for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022 (78-59). The club has played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. Borrego was named the League’s Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022. He will be joined by Pitching Coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, Hitting Coach Shawn Schlechter, Bench Coach Takashi Miyoshi, Athletic Trainer Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie, Strength and Conditioning Coach Jacob Needham, and Coordinator of Baseball Technology Chase Carder.
Salina's Rowland earns academic honor at Univ. of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. - In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least...
Salina Central Theatre to present 'Mamma Mia' Jan. 27-29
Tickets are now on sale for Salina Central High School Theatre's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Central High auditorium. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and...
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
Storms possible this afternoon to our southeast, including Marion County
An isolated thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out across eastern and southeast Kansas this afternoon. If a storm is able to develop, it may be capable of small hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.
Great Bend will host first-ever Kansas Furcon in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
Saline County jobless rate remains steady
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Saline County...
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
