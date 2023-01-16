Read full article on original website
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KCRG.com
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
KCRG.com
Marion police still searching for missing 83-year-old man
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they’re still looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray...
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Corrigan from Cedar Rapids said her weight loss journey “started eons ago.”. “I would have some success, and then at some point, I would just kind of fall away and then my weight would go back up,” said Corrigan. At her heaviest,...
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
Daily Iowan
New COVID-19 variant increases the risk of infections in Johnson County
Johnson County health officials are concerned about a potential increase in cases of the most recent COVID-19 subvariant as UI students return to campus after winter break. As numbers of the new subvariant continue to rise across Iowa and the U.S., Johnson County Public Health advises the public to continue using precautionary measures to combat the growth of the highly transmissible variant.
cbs2iowa.com
My Waterloo Days announces music headliners
On Wednesday, My Waterloo Days, announced the My Waterloo Days festival headliners for 2023. Friday, June 9th, National R&B recording artist Ginuwine will be performing on the main stage at 9:30pm at Lincoln Park, followed at 10:30pm by another national Hip-Hop recording duo, The Ying-Yang Twins. Ginuwine’s hits include “Pony,”...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Death
A Wapello County jury found an Ottumwa man guilty of murder on Tuesday. Douglas Spurgeon, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault while participating in a public offense, and going armed with intent. Spurgeon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Gerald Sapp of...
