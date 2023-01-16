Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

To be honest, I'm not much of a sushi fan. I've tried it a couple of times and just can't get into it, but I seem to be in the minority.

My wife and many of our friends will happily place a large order from their favorite restaurants — I'm happy to get some General Tso's chicken — or even the supermarket. But little might they know that order is being made in a factory in the woods on the Lincoln-Smithfield line.

The Journal's Paul Edward Parker has the story this morning of Bento Sushi, the factory that beyond a small campaign sign advertising its whereabouts, you probably won't even know exists.

Always the adventurous type, Paul got a first-hand look at the factory after spotting the sign and now you have an opportunity to go inside and learn more about the location that produces sushi for supermarkets from Maine to the Carolinas.

If you love sushi or surprise factories in the middle of the woods check out Paul's story and then head to your local supermarket.

WORTH A READ

• I found myself watching a little golf from Hawaii this past weekend and dreaming of warm weather. Maybe my putting game will improve with these tips from Rhode Island native Brad Faxon .

• Cast your ballot for the top boys and girls high school basketball performers from the past week.

• ICYMI: A new cargo terminal could be coming to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Today's Weather ☀ Milder with times of clouds and sun; a couple of brief showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Do you know about the sushi factory in these Rhode Island woods?