Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr., 71
Gilmon Joseph “Buddy” Gagnon Jr. died on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 71 years old. He was a member and ex-chief of the Flanders Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Patchogue Forty Thieves Drill Team. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20...
Kathleen P. Kelly, 75
Kathleen P. Kelly of Southold died on Jan. 10, 2023. She was 75 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Lars Torkelsen, 92
Lars Torkelsen of Riverhead died on Jan. 7, 2023 at his home. He was 92 years old. He was born on Sep. 18, 1930 in Norway to Torkel Larsen and Lea Falstad. He worked as a builder for 40 years. He was a member of the Sons of Norway, Gideons and the Mattituck Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.
Dorothy Helen Farnbach, 92
Dorothy Helen Farnbach of Mattituck died on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.
Dorothea F. Dabney, 99
Dorothea F. Dabney of Southampton, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 11, 2023 at the Hamptons Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Southampton. She was 99 years old. She was born on Jan. 6, 1924 in Riverhead to Clifford and Josephine (Brown) Corwin. She worked as a house keeper at the Riverhead Motel. Her hobbies included crocheting and puzzles.
Edward Truskoski, 70
Edward Truskoski of Flanders, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 8, 2023 at home. He was 70 years old. He was born on Oct. 17, 1952 in Riverhead to Helen (Kosciuszko) and Edward Truskoski. He graduated from high school. He worked as a union carpenter. He is survived by his...
Alvin Lenard Pace, 92
Alvin “Beeba” Lenard Pace died on Jan. 10, 2023. He was 92 years old. He was born on Dec. 10, 1930 in Brooklyn to Lillian Mason and Bertis Pace. He attended the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951. He worked as a as...
David M. Boscola, 42
David M. Boscola died on Jan. 16, 2023 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 42 years old. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1998. His hobbies included boating, classic cars and traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, Los Angeles, California, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sanibel, Florida, Key West, Florida and especially the family trip to Venice, Italy.
Michael R. Raico, 73
Michael R. Raico of Mattituck died on Dec. 11, 2022. He was 73 years old. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
Around Town: January 15
The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.
Louis Sapienza, 70
Louis Sapienza of East Hampton, formerly of South Jamesport, died on Jan. 8, 2023. He was 70 years old. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He was the owner of East Hampton Masonry Supply. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in...
Antoinette L. Nabrizny, 75
Antoinette L. Nabrizny of Calverton died on Jan. 6, 2023 at her home. She was 75 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church. Interment will be follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Emma R. Dolson, 82
Emma R. Dolson of Southold died on Jan. 4, 2023. She was 82 years old. She was born on April 27, 1940 in New York City to Mary Ann (Candello) and Peter J. Ruggiero. After graduating high school, Emma went on to attend college at Adelphi University. She was affiliated...
Michael G. Hance, 68
Michael G. Hance of Mattituck died on Jan. 4, 2023. He was 68 years old. He was born to Dorothy M. (Linders) and Charles J. Hance. He was a retired lieutenant in the Fire Department of New York. He was predeceased by his siblings Peter and Thomas. He is survived...
Charles Saperstein, 60
Charles Saperstein of Wading River died on Jan. 10, 2023. He was 60 years old. He was born on June 5, 1962 to Shirley (Gerber) and Harold Saperstein. He graduated from Riverhead High School and went on to study electrical engineering and received a degree in computer sciences. He did...
Thomas F. Kurpetski, 76
Thomas F. Kurpetski of Riverhead died at home on Jan. 8, 2023. He was 76 years old. Visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.
Victor Anthony Farinha Jr., 89
Victor Anthony Farinha Jr. of Riverhead died on Dec. 31, 2022. He was 89 years old. He was born on Sept. 29, 1933 to Bertha (Angelino) and Victor A. Farinha. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was predeceased by his wife Edwina. He is survived...
Carol L. Belsha, 83
Carol L. Belsha (Whitney) of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2023. She was 83 years old. She was born on June 24, 1939 in Rock Hill, New Jersey to Doris A. (Matthews) and Raymond L. Whitney. She graduated from East Meadow High School in 1957. She worked as a secretary...
Cops seek man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors store on Jan. 1
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets this month. Police said the man removed the merchandise from the Riverhead store at 4:30...
Annual fundraiser for East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Support the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosted by the East End Emerald Society on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Vineyards at Aquebogue. Admission to the event is $50, which can paid at the door or via check mailed to P.O. Box 327 Jamesport, NY 11947.
