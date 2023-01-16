ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officers reported that an incident had occurred in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I28Wl_0kGhQzOd00
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

According to police, one person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was reportedly unknown.

Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business

Police urge residents to avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

2 teens charged with murder after Woodbridge man’s disappearance

A man and a male teenager are each charged with murder following last month’s disappearance of a 20-year-old father from Woodbridge, Virginia. Prince William County police said 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old male, both of Woodbridge, were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Jose Abelino Guerrero.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
theriver953.com

FRPD reports the search for a suspect

The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Robber steals laundry detergent at gunpoint from Manassas grocery store

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Expect police presence in the area as the investigation...
MANASSAS, VA
alxnow.com

No arrest after shots fired in Old Town early Friday morning

No arrests were made after multiple gunshots were reported in the Braddock neighborhood early Friday morning. Police received multiple emergency calls for at least 10 gunshots just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of N. West Street and Princess Street. Witnesses reported that a dark-colored SUV fled the scene. No...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’

Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy