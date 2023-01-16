Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Game and Fish opens annual Conservation Stamp Art Show to students K-12
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is expanding its Collective Conservation Stamp Art Show competition to include Wyoming students K-12, the agency announced this afternoon, Jan. 19. The competition is historically open to professional artists but according to WGFD, the move is aimed at getting more...
buckrail.com
Trout Unlimited hosts Trout in the Classroom ‘egg day’
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Trout Unlimited hosted an “egg day” recently, part of the Trout in the Classroom program. Trout Unlimited facilitates the program, which aims to connect students with their watershed by allowing them to raise trout from eggs in an aquarium and then release the trout in a local stream, river, lake or pond.
buckrail.com
Governor tests positive for COVID
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office this morning. “The Governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming,” his office said.
buckrail.com
A first look at 701 Rodeo Drive
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
February closures at Rec Center due to expansion project
JACKSON, Wyo. —Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, certain areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed in February, according to a statement released by Parks and Rec today. To integrate the required mechanical systems between the current facility and the new facility, the...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Bison roam in Grand Teton
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times; arguably no other animal symbolizes the West as does the American bison. The bison herd seen today in Grand Teton National Park began as a herd...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Roadkill on Wyoming roads requires authorization
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) would like to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. Collecting roadkill from select Wyoming roadways became legal in January of 2022. Now, people can request authorization to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison or wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions with wildlife. To collect roadkill people need approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization can be done through the app even without cellular reception.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Steve Aoki at The Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki performed last Thursday, Jan. 12 at Center for the Arts in Jackson to a sold-out crowd. Local photographer Karissa Akin was there to capture all the moments. The show was a first in a few ways; Aoki’s first show in Wyoming and for The...
buckrail.com
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
buckrail.com
GTNP releases info on Monday avalanche off Albright Peak
MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park has released more information about the avalanche that occurred on the west side of Albright Peak Monday, Jan. 16. The slide carried an Idaho man about 600 feet before stopping against a tree, according to a press release by the agency this afternoon, Jan. 18.
buckrail.com
Jobs of the Week – January 18
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Legal Assistant,...
buckrail.com
Permanent downtown dog park is a go
JACKSON, Wyo. —Jackson’s first permanent dog park is coming to town. On Monday, the Jackson Town Council approved a permanent off-leash dog park at Miller Park. It will be the first of its kind for the town. The permanent, 0.15-acre park will exist in the southern half of...
buckrail.com
Three Montana grizzly bears test positive for avian flu
MONTANA — Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall, the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears, according to a release from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (Montana FWP). “The three bears, one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer...
buckrail.com
Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now
JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
buckrail.com
JHSC invites community to participate in the Moose Chase Nordic Ski Race and Jackson Hole Downhill
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC) is pleased to announce the return of the Moose Chase Nordic Ski Race on February 11, 2023, with the support of Skinny Skis as title sponsor. The Moose Chase and the FCExcavation Jackson Hole Downhill, JHSC’s legacy events, are key fundraisers for the Club’s 500 student-athletes, many of whom participate in the races.
buckrail.com
Battle of the Breweries: Beer pairing dinner features 4 breweries, 13 beers
JACKSON, Wyo. — This Tuesday, Jan. 24 brings a battle of beers with Roadhouse Pub & Eatery’s Battle of the Breweries: Beer Pairing Dinner. With 13 different beers from Roadhouse Brewing Co, Melvin, Modern Times and Maui Breweries and food pairings from Adam Dulye, executive chef of the Brewers Association, the dinner will showcase some of the best in beer and food. Hear from the brewers and chefs as you sip and savor your way through the evening.
Comments / 0