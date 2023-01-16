Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses
A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
BBC
Idaho murders: Stained pillow and glove seized from Idaho suspect's home
A reddish-brown stained pillowcase and hair strands are among the items seized by the police from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's apartment, according to an unsealed search warrant. Mr Kohberger was arrested last month for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, and faces murder charges. Police are...
Plastic Surgery Clinic Ran a Vaccine Scam Where They Poured Shots Down the Drain, Injected Kids With Saline, Feds Allege
An indictment against a Utah doctor and three co-defendants was unsealed this week, alleging that they engaged in a scheme to issue fake vaccine cards while squirting real vaccine doses down the drain. Federal prosecutors allege that Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, Jr. and his co-defendants at the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah gave falsified vaccine cards to people in exchange for their donating $50 to an unnamed organization, one which exists to “liberate the medical profession from government and industry conflicts of interest.” As part of the scheme, Moore and his co-defendants are accused of giving children saline injections so that they would believe they were really being vaccinated.
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
LAPD sued for $50m over school teacher's death during arrest
The family of a black man who died in custody after being repeatedly tasered in Los Angeles has filed a $50m (£40m) lawsuit against the city and police. Police released footage of high school teacher and father Keenan Anderson, 31, begging for his life and shouting, "they're trying to George Floyd me".
BBC
Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run. Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way...
BBC
Gloucester accountant jailed for fraud worth almost £150,000
An accountant who cheated three of her clients out of a total of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years and four months. Sophie Workman, 32, committed "calculated and persistent fraud" between April 2016 and June 2017. She was jailed at Gloucestershire Crown Court after admitting five offences...
BBC
Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase. The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT. The suitcase had...
BBC
David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
BBC
A47: Breakdown recovery vehicle driver fatally struck by car
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver has died after being struck by a car in Leicestershire. Officers were called to the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, at about 09:20 GMT on Friday. Police said the crash involved the driver, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black...
BBC
Steven Davies manslaughter: Carrie McGuinness is jailed
A woman who killed her partner in a drunken fight has been jailed for more than 15 years. The body of Steven Davies, who was 39, was found at his home in June 2022, after he had been stabbed. His partner Carrie McGuinness, 35, of Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, admitted...
BBC
Fourth teen arrested over New Year's Day Cannock crash
A fourth teenager has been arrested after a retired teacher was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day. Joan Hill, 73, died at the scene on the A5 near Longford Island in Cannock at about 16:00 GMT. A 17-year-old boy from the Walsall area was arrested on suspicion...
BBC
CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
Comments / 0