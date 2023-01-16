Read full article on original website
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death
Deceased Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock’s parents have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death in a fatal car accident. Willock, 20, and Bulldogs football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car accident that occurred less than two miles from the University of Georgia campus this past Sunday night […] The post Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement
ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant. “When […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher’s transfer portal losses will make fans’ heads spin
Texas A&M football and Jimbo Fisher made waves last offseason when they reeled in the number-one recruiting class in the nation. What a difference a year makes. Fisher and Texas A&M football have been gutted by the college transfer portal, more so than any team in the country. A simple glance at the Aggies’ transfer […] The post Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher’s transfer portal losses will make fans’ heads spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan fires co-OC Matt Weiss amid police investigation
Matt Weiss, Michigan football co-offensive coordinator, has been fired amid a police investigation into alleged “computer access crimes” that occurred at Schembechler Hall, the University’s football facility, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel said the following in a statement, “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has […] The post Michigan fires co-OC Matt Weiss amid police investigation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough task on their hands when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. However, despite the 49ers’ recent success, Parsons doesn’t seem afraid and sent a warning shot San Francisco’s way before the crucial playoff battle. The Cowboys took down the Buccaneers in […] The post Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football player injured in fatal crash was in minor ambulance collision
Tragedy hit the Georgia football program last week after 20-year-old OL Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy both died in a car accident. Two others were in the vehicle, including Warren McClendon, who just recently announced he’s entering the NFL Draft. And it’s now being reported by the Athens Banner-Herald that McClendon’s ambulance which […] The post Georgia football player injured in fatal crash was in minor ambulance collision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaden Rashada, ex-Florida QB, to visit Arizona State after nixed NIL deal
Following the University of Florida’s choice to grant his release, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is now looking for a new school. The nation’s seventh-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 is now set to visit Arizona State this weekend according to on3.com’s Chad Simmons. Rashada originally committed to the University of Miami. But, after de-committing, […] The post Jaden Rashada, ex-Florida QB, to visit Arizona State after nixed NIL deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation
Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien continues to hit the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide even as rumors swirl about the 53-year-old coach filling a potential vacancy in the New England Patriots staff, 247Sports NCAA analyst Brad Crawford wrote in a Thursday article. The Patriots have three offensive coordinator candidates, according to NFL Network […] The post Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions far exceeded expectations this season, finishing just a tie-breaker short of the NFL playoffs. Now the team’s mission is to build on that success in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions’ draft this season includes two first-round picks thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and the gift that keeps on giving, the […] The post 3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future
The Tennessee Titans kicked off a new era in franchise history on Friday, as they formally introduced Ran Carthon as their new general manager. Carthon, who is coming off of a two-year run as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, will soon have multiple franchise-altering decisions to make. Among them, the […] The post Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ISU men's basketball coach Ryan Looney receives five-year contract extension
Idaho State’s men’s basketball team has its head man for the next several seasons. Head coach Ryan Looney has signed a contract extension through the summer of 2027, ISU announced Friday afternoon, committing to its head coach for at least another five years. “We have the right coach to lead the men’s basketball program for years to come," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said in a press release. "We are...
Ex-Georgia WR AD Mitchell set to transfer to Texas
To the shock of many around the nation, Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell chose to enter the transfer portal just one week after winning his second National Championship. The young wide receiver has reportedly already found a new home. According to Steve Samra of on3.com, AD Mitchell is set to transfer to the University of […] The post Ex-Georgia WR AD Mitchell set to transfer to Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
