wtva.com
Saltillo begins construction on cross installation
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo. Construction began this week. Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic. But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were...
wtva.com
Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates. That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday. Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%. The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wtva.com
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
wtva.com
Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands. The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
wtva.com
Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
wtva.com
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
Commercial Dispatch
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
wtva.com
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
Commercial Dispatch
Clear channel: Digital radios finally coming to CPD
It’s been a long time coming, but new radios are on the way for the Columbus Police Department. Tuesday night, Columbus City Council unanimously approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Motorola to buy about 62 digital radios for CPD. The radios will allow the department — which still relies on old analog models — to talk directly to other local first responders, as well as accessing a statewide communication network.
wtva.com
Local business owner talks about Pop Porium on National Popcorn Day
Rosa Dalomba is the owner of Pop Porium in Starkville. She joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about her business on this National Popcorn Day.
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
wtva.com
Aberdeen Public Utilities moves into new building
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Public Utilities has a new place to call home. Last week, it opened a new location at 609 North Meridian Street, which is near the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The city purchased the building, which formerly housed Stevens Auciton Company, for $280,000. The city...
Commercial Dispatch
Free throws make the difference as West Point boys topple New Hope
NEW HOPE — Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope. Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wtva.com
Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
wtva.com
One school district will have a modified calendar in the upcoming school year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County will be making some changes to its school year calendar in 2023 and 2024. This means longer breaks for students and intercessions for students needing a little more help in the classroom. The board unanimously approved the modified calendar last Friday and the superintendent...
wtva.com
Fulton Animal Control Center expanding
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction began on Wednesday to expand the Fulton Animal Control Center. The expansion will include more kennels, heating and air, as well as a new outdoor play area. The project is expected to cost almost $22,000.
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
