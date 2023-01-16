NEW HOPE — Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope. Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.

