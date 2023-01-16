ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

wtva.com

Saltillo begins construction on cross installation

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo. Construction began this week. Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic. But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands. The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat

A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clear channel: Digital radios finally coming to CPD

It’s been a long time coming, but new radios are on the way for the Columbus Police Department. Tuesday night, Columbus City Council unanimously approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Motorola to buy about 62 digital radios for CPD. The radios will allow the department — which still relies on old analog models — to talk directly to other local first responders, as well as accessing a statewide communication network.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen Public Utilities moves into new building

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Public Utilities has a new place to call home. Last week, it opened a new location at 609 North Meridian Street, which is near the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The city purchased the building, which formerly housed Stevens Auciton Company, for $280,000. The city...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Free throws make the difference as West Point boys topple New Hope

NEW HOPE — Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope. Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Fulton Animal Control Center expanding

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction began on Wednesday to expand the Fulton Animal Control Center. The expansion will include more kennels, heating and air, as well as a new outdoor play area. The project is expected to cost almost $22,000.
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
LOUISVILLE, MS

