Freetown man charged with strangulation

TOWN OF FREETOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Freetown man was charged with strangulation after stealing someone’s cell phone and leaving the victim on the side of the road.

On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.

During the investigation it was found that 23-year-old Allen Osborne stole the victim’s cell phone out of the victim’s hands in the Town of Freetown, then drove the victim to a rural part of Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville where Osborne choked the victim, left them there and drove away.

Osborne was arrested in the Town of Freetown for Grand Larceny and in the Town of Cortlandville for Strangulation.

Osborne’s court appearances are both scheduled for January 25th.

