ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

US men and women finish alpine skiing combined event

By Michael Miller
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdmMe_0kGhQRa300

Overall, the alpine combined event was dominated by the Spanish, as Albert Ortega took home gold after beating the competition by nearly half a second. Jacob Dilling had the best slalom finish for the U.S. men, finishing 5th, 0.96 seconds behind Ortega; Dilling finished 5th overall in alpine combined.

For the women, Celia Abad from Spain took home gold after finishing first in both portions of the combined event. The U.S. women’s team spoke after the event and Ainsley Proffit spoke about what went well for her after she got the seventh fastest time in the slalom race. “Slalom is one of my favorite events and coming into today, I just knew I wanted to come and attack and put down a solid run,” she said. “Your run can always be better but I’m pretty proud of it and happy I moved up the ranks.”

Proffit finished 7th overall in the alpine combined event. Cheyenne Brown spoke about how nervous she was before starting the race. “Coming into today I was definitely nervous because slalom isn’t something I do all the time, but it was really nice to have these ladies because we were all pumping each other up, firing each other up, and I would say the most important part of skiing is having a really good support system,” Brown said.

Brown and Ashley Rose Humphreys are officially done with all of their events for the games and talked about what it was like to get to know their team and what their future plans may hold. “We’ve been hanging out together for the last week, all our meals have been together, we ride the van together, everything we do is with each other; it’s kind of a bummer because you get so close with the people, especially at events like these,” said Brown. Humphreys said she is looking to get into veterinary school now, and this was likely the last big event of her ski racing career.

Proffit and Mia Hunt each have one more race to compete in with the women’s giant slalom on Tuesday. All 4 skiers emphasized how amazing it was to get to meet skiers around the globe who are competing at the highest level, and watch how they attack a difficult course.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

USA Skiers honored to represent country in Alpine Combined Event

The sunny Sunday began with the men at 9:30 in the morning, and the best finish for the U.S. team was Tanner Perkins from Montana State University, who finished in 8th place, 0.62 seconds behind the first place finisher Jan Zabystran from the Czech Republic. For the women, Colorado Mountain College student Cheyenne Brown was […]
MyChamplainValley.com

Wintry mix today followed by a soaking rain overnight

We have a really messy system that is now arriving in the North Country and Upper Valley with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It will be a disturbance that is bookended by a wintry mix with a soaking rain in between. Moderate travel impacts are likely through Friday morning.
The Guardian

United States blitz New Zealand again as World Cup quest heats up

The United States have outclassed the Football Ferns again, belting the Women’s World Cup co-hosts 5-0 to wrap-up their two-match tour of New Zealand and familiarise themselves with local conditions ahead of the World Cup in July. Rose Lavelle wore the captain’s armband and netted twice in another impressive...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Golf Channel

Brooke Henderson stays hot, claims Tournament of Champions 36-hole lead

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Brooke Henderson’s goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Playing alongside Hall of...
MyChamplainValley.com

Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’

The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign […]
WASHINGTON STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury figure skater competes at FISU games

A Middlebury college athlete represented the state of Vermont on Saturday in the FISU World University Games. Student Ting Cui competed in the Figure Skating Woman’s Single Skating. [It’s] so amazing especially since [the games are] in Lake Placid,” says Cui. “I had friends who drove from Middlebury and that was fun and I heard […]
MIDDLEBURY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy