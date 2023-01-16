Read full article on original website
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style
ELLSWORTH — Love, they say, is timeless, but Valentine’s Day is a one-shot deal each year. If you’re celebrating, it helps to plan early. Book those reservations, grab a card before the aisle gets picked over, order the flowers or whatever it is you do to say, “I love you.”
Gallery: Ellsworth snow scenes Jan. 20
A few inches of snow blanketed downtown Ellsworth on Friday, Jan. 20. Local schools were closed and the streets quiet.
Penobscot Theatre Company staging "Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale"
BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company has announced the cast of the world premiere musical “Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale.” This musical comedy, written by Maine-based composer Larrance Fingerhut and Los Angeles-based playwright Andy Eninger and directed by Anneliese Toft, is the first new musical to be produced in the theater company’s 49-year history.
Artist recycles retired rope
ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs.
Icy mix leads to harsh road conditions; Canadian family saved from Route 9
ELLSWORTH — A storm involving icy mix topped with snow accompanied by strong winds saturated Maine Sunday through Monday night, leaving residents with a heavy load of precipitation to scrape off windshields and shovel out of driveways. One Canadian family traveling through the area during the storm on Monday...
Chamber executive director steps down
ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure
SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
Mercier nets 1,000 as Eagles remain undefeated
ELLSWORTH — Chance Mercier fell to the floor and watched as his jumper lofted over two defenders and easily split the twine for a countable basket. The points, which put the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team ahead 17-15 at the 1:15 minute mark in the first quarter of its game against the Foxcroft Academy Ponies (7-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, came at the same time as so many of Mercier’s points have this season: with his team needing a clutch bucket to stay ahead of a motivated opponent gunning for the undefeated, number one Eagles.
