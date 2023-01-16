ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High

By Jarek Rutz
 4 days ago
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting at William Penn High School last week. (Jarek Rutz/Delaware LIVE News)

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week.

“We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a traumatic event and something you wish never, ever, ever happens.”

There will be extra police presence when students return to school tomorrow for the first time since the incident, Brewington said.

E xtra support will be available for students who need individual or group support Tuesday, a district statement said.

The state doesn’t not identify juvenile suspects.

What happened?

On Jan. 10 at about 11:40 a.m., the Delaware State Police were called to William Penn High School for a report of a shot fired.

There were no injuries reported.

RELATED STORY: William Penn cancels classes to investigate Tuesday shooting

During an investigation, police identified the 16-year-old suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Sunday, troopers arrested him at a Seneca Road residence in Wilmington.

The Delaware State Police announced Monday that the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
  • 2 counts of possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age (felony)
  • Reckless endangering – first degree (felony)
  • Aggravated menacing (felony)
  • Possession of a weapon in a safe school zone (felony)

The teenager was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court No. 11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

